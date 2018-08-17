DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Indian national held in Kurram

The Newspaper's CorrespondentAugust 17, 2018

Email

PARACHINAR: An Indian national identified as Ram Bahar has been arrested near Parachinar in the Kurram tribal district, officials said on Thursday.

Ram Bahar belongs to the Indian state of Gujarat and was taken into custody at a check-post on Shalozan-Parachinar Road on Wednesday night, they said, adding he had entered the Kurram area from Afghanistan.

The Indian national was shifted to an unknown location for interrogation.

No further details were released.

According to one official, Ram Bahar was pretending to be mentally challenged and did not cooperate with the investigators.

Published in Dawn, August 17th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

August 17, 2018

Modi on IHK

IN a fifth and final Independence Day speech ahead of a general election in India next year, Prime Minister Narendra...
August 17, 2018

Twitter shutdown?

THE spectre of an internet clampdown has once again reared its ugly head. In a recent Senate body meeting, a PTA...
August 17, 2018

Neglected graveyards

AS a society, conditions for the living here are far from ideal. However, even the dearly departed are not allowed ...
Updated August 16, 2018

Provinces’ vital role

Five years is enough time for governments to demonstrate a commitment to genuine reform.
Updated August 16, 2018

Turkey-US spat

FEW US presidents have shaken up the international order as much as the current incumbent of the White House. While...
August 16, 2018

Miners’ deaths

THIS is not the first time that we are seeing miners die in a coalmine accident, in this case in the Sanjdi area of...