Indian national held in Kurram

PARACHINAR: An Indian national identified as Ram Bahar has been arrested near Parachinar in the Kurram tribal district, officials said on Thursday.

Ram Bahar belongs to the Indian state of Gujarat and was taken into custody at a check-post on Shalozan-Parachinar Road on Wednesday night, they said, adding he had entered the Kurram area from Afghanistan.

The Indian national was shifted to an unknown location for interrogation.

No further details were released.

According to one official, Ram Bahar was pretending to be mentally challenged and did not cooperate with the investigators.

