Gen Bajwa sanctions death sentences for 15 'hardcore terrorists'

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has sanctioned death sentences for 15 "hardcore terrorists", the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release on Thursday.

The convicted militants, the military's media wing said, were involved in terrorism activities, including "attacks on armed forces and law enforcement agencies, destruction of educational institutions and killing of innocent civilians".

Collectively, the terrorists were found guilty of killing 45 people, including four civilians and 41 security personnel and injuring 103 others, it added.

The ISPR further said that arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession, and that they all confessed to being part of proscribed organisations.

In addition to these militants, six other convicts were awarded imprisonment of varying periods by the military courts.

The details of the convicts sentenced to death as provided by the ISPR are as follows:

Khiwal Muhammad s/o Babo Rahman

According to the press statement, Muhammad was involved in attacking the armed forces, which resulted in the deaths of Captain Bilal Kamran, Havildar Yousaf Khan and four other soldiers, while also injuring 39.

Saddamullah s/o Sher Nawab Khan

He was involved in attacking security forces which resulted in the death of Havildar Ghulam Yasin, Havildar Syed Ali Ahmed Shah, Havildar Muhammad Ali and 14 other soldiers, while also injuring 39.

Izhar s/o Bakhat Buland, Jan Bacha s/o Bacha Rawan, Sharafat Ali s/o Muhammad Amin and Habibullah s/o Ghulam Ahad

The convicts were involved in the killing of civilians, including Sirajuddin and Shah Nazar, and the destruction of an educational institution.

They were also involved in attacking armed forces which resulted in the deaths of Naib Subedar Muhammad Hanif, Havildars Muhammad Ilyas, Muhammad Naseer, Muhammad Qayyum and five soldiers, and injuries to 12 others.

They were also found in possession of firearms and explosives.

Saidullah s/o Awal Jan, Zar Muhammad s/o Sakhi Mar Jan and Alif Khan s/o Sardar Khan

They were involved in attacking security forces which resulted in the death of Naib Subedar Gul Tayaz and another soldier, while also injuring two others. They were also found in possession of firearms and explosives.

Mujahid S/O Yar Wali

He was involved in the destruction of Government Boys and Girls Primary Schools, Sheikhmal Khel, Khyber Agency. He was also involved in causing the death of a soldier and injuries to two others.

Tariq Ali s/o Bawar Shah

He was involved in attacking law enforcement agencies, resulting in the death of Sub-Inspector Umer Khayam along with three police officials and injuries to six others. He was also found in possession of firearms.

Israr Ahmed s/o Taj Muhammad

He was involved in the killing of police Constable Ijaz Ahmed, a civilian Zarmina and injuries to two others. He was also found in possession of firearms.

Kaleemullah s/o Hayatullah

He was involved in the killing a civilian, Jibraheel. He was also found guilty of attacking the armed forces, which resulted in injuries to a soldier. He was also found in possession of firearms.

Muhammad Rehman s/o Sher Ramzan

He was found guilty of slaughtering a civilian Naik Ahmed Wafa. He also kidnapped two soldiers for ransom.

Fayazullah s/o Muhammad Nawaz Khan

He was involved in attacking the armed forces, which resulted in the death of Sepoy Shahzad Pervez.