Former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away

AFP | AP | Dawn.comUpdated August 16, 2018

Former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee died at 93 on Thursday, Narendra Modi confirmed on Twitter.

Vajpayee had been hospitalised in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for more than two months after being admitted for treatment of a kidney infection and chest congestion. He had suffered a stroke in 2009.

Vajpayee, who was elected as Indian premier thrice, was a Hindu nationalist who was seen as a skilled politician by his supporters. A former journalist and poet-turned-politician, Vajpayee is credited with helping lay the foundations for the meteoric rise of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — the political powerhouse that rules India today.

In 1998 he ordered nuclear weapons tests that stoked fears of atomic war with Pakistan but he later launched a groundbreaking peace process with Islamabad.

Analysis: How Modi upended predecessor's quiet diplomacy

Critics accused him and his party of stoking public fears of India's large Muslim minority. Both sides agreed he was that most rare thing in Indian politics: a man untainted by corruption scandals.

In 2014, he was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, by current premier Modi.

The Indian prime minister had visited him on Wednesday night and Vice-President Venkiah Naidu on Thursday.

"India grieves the demise of our beloved Atal Ji," Modi said. "His passing away marks the end of an era."

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted his condolences on the news and called the deceased a "true Indian statesman".

"His leadership, foresight, maturity and eloquence put him in a league of his own. Atalji, the Gentle Giant, will be missed by one and all," he said.

The vice president called him an "effulgent shining star in India's political firmament".

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 16, 2018 05:21pm

My sincerely condolences are with our Indian counterparts!

Anubhav
Aug 16, 2018 05:22pm

He will always remain on our hearts.

sukant
Aug 16, 2018 05:22pm

RIP

Aravindan S
Aug 16, 2018 05:24pm

He was a great man. May his soul rest in Peace.Only because of him I took interest in Hindi.

ARIF
Aug 16, 2018 05:24pm

RIP.

Javed
Aug 16, 2018 05:24pm

Rip the end off an era

desi dimag
Aug 16, 2018 05:25pm

RIP, Mr. Vajpayee. India is honoured to have you as a great PM.

truth prevails
Aug 16, 2018 05:28pm

RIP the great leader!!

Amit
Aug 16, 2018 05:29pm

It is indeed very saddening to see Atalji no more between us. He was the person respected by all. Nation truly misses him.

A shah
Aug 16, 2018 05:32pm

A great man who will be missed

Ubuntu
Aug 16, 2018 05:32pm

Most tallest political person in India....
My beloved prime minister and grand orator. RIP...

SUBHAM KUMAR
Aug 16, 2018 05:33pm

He was true Indian leader and true inspiration to all Indians. Rest In peace Former Pm Atal Bohari Vajpayee ji

Sidharth Gaur
Aug 16, 2018 05:33pm

A true leader, a statesman, a visionary, most respected leader accross party lines leaves for a better world. Thank you sir for steering India well. May your soul rest in peace.

Rakuntal
Aug 16, 2018 05:33pm

He was true representative of Indian culture

Ali
Aug 16, 2018 05:37pm

Salute to this great uncorrupted Indian leader!

Vijay Daiya
Aug 16, 2018 05:38pm

Awesome PM. A true statesman...dignity personified. Bowing my head in immense respect, Sir. May you be bestowed with swarg.

Haryanavi_Chora
Aug 16, 2018 05:38pm

R.I.P

Rehan Nasir
Aug 16, 2018 05:38pm

Sad News. RIP mr.Vajpayee.

Shahryar Shirazi
Aug 16, 2018 05:39pm

A great orator. RIP! I recall his great visit to Lahore back in 1999.

Jay
Aug 16, 2018 05:41pm

RIP Atal Ji....

Nitin
Aug 16, 2018 05:42pm

RIP. Greatest Indian leader of modern era. Indians will miss him always.

Ahmaddiya's refuge India
Aug 16, 2018 05:43pm

RIP Atal Ji

MOHNISH VERMA
Aug 16, 2018 05:44pm

Indeed, he was a legendary statesman. RIP

Sandip_Indian
Aug 16, 2018 05:45pm

End of an era RIP.

samsul ansari
Aug 16, 2018 05:45pm

He is a true statesman, leader, a poet and a journalist. He was sucj a charistamatic leader that even his opponents also loved him. One time it was said that if he fight election in pakistan, he will win. Its a great loss to india and world.

Jay
Aug 16, 2018 05:48pm

RIP Sir...

Adnan Mazher Khan
Aug 16, 2018 05:48pm

RIP. Condolences to his family members and admirers across the world.

Krishna
Aug 16, 2018 05:49pm

Great son of soil. India will miss you Sir

AJ
Aug 16, 2018 05:50pm

RIP

VM
Aug 16, 2018 05:51pm

He was a good man and good PM too. RIP Sir

Human first
Aug 16, 2018 05:52pm

End of an era for sure .Was a rare gem in Indian Politics .RIP Atal ji

ROCKY
Aug 16, 2018 05:52pm

RIP.. Great leader!

Rammohan HR
Aug 16, 2018 05:52pm

I am 48 years old and this man was easily the greatest Indian politician nay statesman in my life time. RIP Bhishma pitamaha. You have passed from the realms of mortals to the realms of legends.

shiv@uk
Aug 16, 2018 05:52pm

No words, The Legend is no more!

M. asghar
Aug 16, 2018 05:54pm

A. B. Vajpayee had the "poetic penetration" for the political affairs, and he lived well.

Moazam
Aug 16, 2018 05:54pm

Leader of the masses. A man of peace.

ramesh
Aug 16, 2018 05:54pm

Great Prime Minister of India..

Avnish
Aug 16, 2018 05:54pm

Rest in peace, you will always be missed.

Deepak
Aug 16, 2018 05:54pm

Rest in peace Atalji

Abhishek Nandi
Aug 16, 2018 05:55pm

Atal Ji, you were a star.. a pride of India. We all shall miss you... RIP.

ahamed
Aug 16, 2018 05:56pm

R.I.P Shri Vajpayee.

RAja Raman
Aug 16, 2018 05:58pm

Atalji was statesman, with exceptional oratory skills. RIP.

tarannum
Aug 16, 2018 05:59pm

rip,india lost a dimond today

Anurag Gautam
Aug 16, 2018 06:01pm

I think he might be the the most respected politician of India in Pakistan though he belong to BJP due to his honesty and desire for peace with Pakistan.

Neil
Aug 16, 2018 06:02pm

RIP Atal Bihari Vajpayee real iron man of INDIA.

Imran
Aug 16, 2018 06:02pm

Greatest PM india ever had..!! Om shanti

Marcus
Aug 16, 2018 06:05pm

Very Sad news when anyone passes away, best wishes to his family and followers may he rest in peace.

Changez Khan
Aug 16, 2018 06:07pm

He was a good man. RIP.

AXH
Aug 16, 2018 06:07pm

RIP Mr. Vajpayee.

neel
Aug 16, 2018 06:09pm

Love you Atal Ji. Rest in peace.

wshaikh
Aug 16, 2018 06:10pm

RIP. Mr. Vajpayee was great statesman. He made significant contributions toward peace between India and Pakistan.

Kunal, Gurgaon
Aug 16, 2018 06:13pm

True. It's an end of an era. The present BJP owes its success to Atalji. sui generis.

Babu
Aug 16, 2018 06:14pm

Within 24 hours Modi visited Atal Ji 2 times at All India Medical Institute.

Atal ji got respect from all political parties, he was such a good orator and statesman that even Indira Gandhi requested him to lead India at UN, and his speech in Hindi at UN is remembered till today. He was at that time leader of Opposition but Nation First was the resolve for both.

Krishna Bhargav
Aug 16, 2018 06:22pm

RIP Sir... You were one of the greatest leaders that India saw, leaders like you come once in several generations... The country mourns your demise

Arjun
Aug 16, 2018 06:24pm

Very sad day for India. Ataljee was one of the very few Indians like Chanakya, Gandhi and Akbar who truly understood India's strategic clout

