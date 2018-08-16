Former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away
Former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee died at 93 on Thursday, Narendra Modi confirmed on Twitter.
Vajpayee had been hospitalised in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for more than two months after being admitted for treatment of a kidney infection and chest congestion. He had suffered a stroke in 2009.
Vajpayee, who was elected as Indian premier thrice, was a Hindu nationalist who was seen as a skilled politician by his supporters. A former journalist and poet-turned-politician, Vajpayee is credited with helping lay the foundations for the meteoric rise of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — the political powerhouse that rules India today.
In 1998 he ordered nuclear weapons tests that stoked fears of atomic war with Pakistan but he later launched a groundbreaking peace process with Islamabad.
Critics accused him and his party of stoking public fears of India's large Muslim minority. Both sides agreed he was that most rare thing in Indian politics: a man untainted by corruption scandals.
In 2014, he was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, by current premier Modi.
The Indian prime minister had visited him on Wednesday night and Vice-President Venkiah Naidu on Thursday.
"India grieves the demise of our beloved Atal Ji," Modi said. "His passing away marks the end of an era."
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted his condolences on the news and called the deceased a "true Indian statesman".
"His leadership, foresight, maturity and eloquence put him in a league of his own. Atalji, the Gentle Giant, will be missed by one and all," he said.
The vice president called him an "effulgent shining star in India's political firmament".
Comments (55)
My sincerely condolences are with our Indian counterparts!
He will always remain on our hearts.
RIP
He was a great man. May his soul rest in Peace.Only because of him I took interest in Hindi.
RIP.
Rip the end off an era
RIP, Mr. Vajpayee. India is honoured to have you as a great PM.
RIP the great leader!!
It is indeed very saddening to see Atalji no more between us. He was the person respected by all. Nation truly misses him.
A great man who will be missed
Most tallest political person in India....
My beloved prime minister and grand orator. RIP...
He was true Indian leader and true inspiration to all Indians. Rest In peace Former Pm Atal Bohari Vajpayee ji
A true leader, a statesman, a visionary, most respected leader accross party lines leaves for a better world. Thank you sir for steering India well. May your soul rest in peace.
He was true representative of Indian culture
Salute to this great uncorrupted Indian leader!
Awesome PM. A true statesman...dignity personified. Bowing my head in immense respect, Sir. May you be bestowed with swarg.
R.I.P
Sad News. RIP mr.Vajpayee.
A great orator. RIP! I recall his great visit to Lahore back in 1999.
RIP Atal Ji....
RIP. Greatest Indian leader of modern era. Indians will miss him always.
RIP Atal Ji
Indeed, he was a legendary statesman. RIP
End of an era RIP.
He is a true statesman, leader, a poet and a journalist. He was sucj a charistamatic leader that even his opponents also loved him. One time it was said that if he fight election in pakistan, he will win. Its a great loss to india and world.
RIP Sir...
RIP. Condolences to his family members and admirers across the world.
Great son of soil. India will miss you Sir
RIP
He was a good man and good PM too. RIP Sir
End of an era for sure .Was a rare gem in Indian Politics .RIP Atal ji
RIP.. Great leader!
I am 48 years old and this man was easily the greatest Indian politician nay statesman in my life time. RIP Bhishma pitamaha. You have passed from the realms of mortals to the realms of legends.
No words, The Legend is no more!
A. B. Vajpayee had the "poetic penetration" for the political affairs, and he lived well.
Leader of the masses. A man of peace.
Great Prime Minister of India..
Rest in peace, you will always be missed.
Rest in peace Atalji
Atal Ji, you were a star.. a pride of India. We all shall miss you... RIP.
R.I.P Shri Vajpayee.
Atalji was statesman, with exceptional oratory skills. RIP.
rip,india lost a dimond today
I think he might be the the most respected politician of India in Pakistan though he belong to BJP due to his honesty and desire for peace with Pakistan.
RIP Atal Bihari Vajpayee real iron man of INDIA.
Greatest PM india ever had..!! Om shanti
Very Sad news when anyone passes away, best wishes to his family and followers may he rest in peace.
He was a good man. RIP.
RIP Mr. Vajpayee.
Love you Atal Ji. Rest in peace.
RIP. Mr. Vajpayee was great statesman. He made significant contributions toward peace between India and Pakistan.
True. It's an end of an era. The present BJP owes its success to Atalji. sui generis.
Within 24 hours Modi visited Atal Ji 2 times at All India Medical Institute.
Atal ji got respect from all political parties, he was such a good orator and statesman that even Indira Gandhi requested him to lead India at UN, and his speech in Hindi at UN is remembered till today. He was at that time leader of Opposition but Nation First was the resolve for both.
RIP Sir... You were one of the greatest leaders that India saw, leaders like you come once in several generations... The country mourns your demise
Very sad day for India. Ataljee was one of the very few Indians like Chanakya, Gandhi and Akbar who truly understood India's strategic clout