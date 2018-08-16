PTI challenges PML-N candidate's election to reserved NA seat for women in IHC

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday filed a case in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to issue a notification to PML-N's Maiza Hameed on a seat reserved for women in the National Assembly.

A notification issued by the party's media cell said that the seat allocated to Hameed belonged to PTI as it had a majority in the NA. The party had nominated Aasia Azeem for the seat, the press release added.

PTI has 28 MNAs on reserved seats for women. However, the party claims that it should have 29 seats. It is the largest party in parliament with 158 seats.

The application has been accepted by the high court and will be heard by Justice Athar Minallah. The date of the hearing is yet to be announced.

Of the 342 seats in the parliament, 60 seats are allotted to women, while 10 are reserved for non-Muslim minorities.