Presidential election to be held on Sept 4: ECP

Fahad ChaudhryAugust 16, 2018

With less than a month left before the expiry of President Mamnoon Hussain's term, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued a schedule for the presidential election, setting Sept 4 as the day of the ballot.

President Hussain's five-year term is set to expire on September 9. According to the Constitution, the presidential election must be held at least a month prior to the expiry of the incumbent's term, which in this case would have been August 8.

The president is elected by an electoral college comprising members of the Senate, National Assembly and four provincial assemblies. Voting is held through a secret ballot.

Ordinarily, the presidential election is held either a month after the General Election, or at least a month before the expiry of the president's tenure.

Holding a presidential election on Aug 8 was out of the question, however, since neither the National nor the provincial assemblies were functional then.

Schedule for presidential election:

  • Aug 27, upto 12pm: Filing of nomination papers with presiding officers in Islamabad, and with each PO in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta

  • Aug 29, at 10am: Scrutiny of nomination papers by Returning Officer in Islamabad

  • Aug 30, up to 12pm: Withdrawal of candidate before RO in Islamabad

  • Sept 4, 10am-4pm: Polling day. Elections will take place at Parliament House, Islamabad; Provincial Assembly Building; Lahore, Provincial Assembly Building, Karachi; Provincial Assembly Building, Peshawar; and the Provincial Assembly Building, Quetta.

Comments (5)

WARRIs
Aug 16, 2018 11:54am

Please do not allow Mamnoon Hussein to be the president again!! May be Hasan Nisar is a better option !

Pro Pakistani
Aug 16, 2018 12:07pm

We would like to see Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan or Dr. Yasmeen Rashid as president of Pakistan!

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 16, 2018 12:28pm

I must say that like vast majority of people, I shall be happy to see a proactive, impartial and strong President elected in the future - no more ineffective and less impressive type personality please!

MG
Aug 16, 2018 12:31pm

Do we really need this post?

QADIR KHAN BALOUCH
Aug 16, 2018 01:40pm

And please none from caretaker set up, give someone else a chance!!!

