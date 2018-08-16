DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

KP, Sindh chief ministers elected; Punjab, Balochistan to elect speakers, deputy speakers today

Dawn.comUpdated August 16, 2018

Email

It is a busy day for democracy today, with the newly sworn-in assemblies of Punjab and Balochistan electing their speakers and deputy speakers, while the assemblies of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are to elect their chief ministers for the next five years.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Newly-elected CM KP Mahmood Khan (center).
Newly-elected CM KP Mahmood Khan (center).

In the KP Assembly, where the PTI had grabbed the speaker and deputy speaker's slots a day earlier, the party's nominee Mahmood Khan — former provincial minister for sports — was elected comfortably as the 22nd leader of the house.

The new KP CM is announced.

Khan hails from Swat and holds a master's degree in agriculture. He was elected from the PK-9 seat in 2018, and had been a member of the PTI since 2012. He has served as a minister for sports, irrigation, tourism and the provincial interior minister/

The opposition had fielded Mian Nisar Gul to contest him.

The chief minister was elected through the division of the house system. All MPAs who supported Mian Nisar Gul's candidature were asked to move to Lobby 1, while all in support of Mahmood Khan were asked to move to Lobby 2 of the KP Assembly building.

There was a headcount of supporters, with Mahmood Khan elected CM of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 77 votes to Mian Nisar Gul's 33.

Newly-elected Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ghani presided over the proceedings.

Sindh

Murad Ali Shah is announced CM Sindh.

Later, the Sindh Assembly returned Murad Ali Shah to his role as chief minister Sindh.

With 17 women and five minority seats, the PPP has around 97 MPAs in the house.

Shah received all 97 of those votes, against GDA nominee Shahryar Mehr's 61. There was a headcount of supporters.

Punjab

In the Punjab Assembly, the contest today is for the post of the Punjab Assembly speaker between Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) nominee, Chaudhary Pervez Illahi of the PML-Q, and the PML-N's nominee, Iqbal Gujar.

Afterwards, PTI's Dost Mazari and PML-N's Waris Kalo will go head to head for the post of deputy speaker.

A total of 354 MPAs are expected to cast their vote in the election. It will be a close contest as the PTI is expected to get 185 votes, including 10 of the PML-Q, whereas the PML-N is expected to get around 162 votes.

The PPP has said it will boycott today's election in the assembly.

"We will not cast votes for the speaker and deputy speaker," MPA Hassan Murtaza told DawnNewsTV today. "We are not participating [in the election] because of the N-League's attitude towards us," he added.

The voting was held through secret ballot. CCTV cameras were turned off inside the Assembly to preserve the secrecy of MPAs' votes. The lawmakers are not allowed to take their cellphones to the polling booth.

Outgoing Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Mohammad Iqbal cancelled the vote cast by PTI's Sadiqa Khan for violating the code of conduct.

Sadiqa cast her vote after showing it to her fellows, prompting political opponents to rush to the speaker and demand that he cancel the vote.

Balochistan

The Balochistan Assembly will also elect its speaker and deputy speaker today.

The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) looks all set to clinch the slot of the speaker of the Balochistan Assembly. It has nominated former chief minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo as its candidate for the post.

Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel is the consensus candidate of BAP, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Awami National Party, Hazara Democratic Party, BNP-Awami and Jamhoori Watan Party for the office of deputy speaker and is likely to win the election.

ELECTIONS 2018
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
diaspora
Aug 16, 2018 11:27am

in the NA there appears to be no commoner/low income MNA.it remains to be seen how many commoners make it to the provincial assemblies.the rich make up only about 5% of the total population

M. Saeed
Aug 16, 2018 12:14pm

It is unfortunate that the selfish lawmakers have made laws that only favour them. While it should have been the highest caliber people's house, but what we have is a fishmarket of brainless stooges.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

RTS crisis

RTS crisis

A number of questions need to be answered.

Editorial

Updated August 16, 2018

Provinces’ vital role

Five years is enough time for governments to demonstrate a commitment to genuine reform.
August 16, 2018

Turkey-US spat

FEW US presidents have shaken up the international order as much as the current incumbent of the White House. While...
August 16, 2018

Miners’ deaths

THIS is not the first time that we are seeing miners die in a coalmine accident, in this case in the Sanjdi area of...
August 15, 2018

Battle for Ghazni

THE Afghan Taliban attack on Ghazni city is another indication of the increasing disarray inside Afghanistan and US...
August 15, 2018

Police reform

AS Karachi’s newly appointed police chief Amir Ahmed Shaikh said recently after taking up his post, the...
Kiki Challenge furore
Updated August 15, 2018

Kiki Challenge furore

Has NAB nothing better to do than play morality police and make a ridiculous exploit look like a security breach?