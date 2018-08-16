KP, Sindh chief ministers elected; Punjab, Balochistan to elect speakers, deputy speakers today

It is a busy day for democracy today, with the newly sworn-in assemblies of Punjab and Balochistan electing their speakers and deputy speakers, while the assemblies of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are to elect their chief ministers for the next five years.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Newly-elected CM KP Mahmood Khan (center).

In the KP Assembly, where the PTI had grabbed the speaker and deputy speaker's slots a day earlier, the party's nominee Mahmood Khan — former provincial minister for sports — was elected comfortably as the 22nd leader of the house.

The new KP CM is announced.

Khan hails from Swat and holds a master's degree in agriculture. He was elected from the PK-9 seat in 2018, and had been a member of the PTI since 2012. He has served as a minister for sports, irrigation, tourism and the provincial interior minister/

The opposition had fielded Mian Nisar Gul to contest him.

The chief minister was elected through the division of the house system. All MPAs who supported Mian Nisar Gul's candidature were asked to move to Lobby 1, while all in support of Mahmood Khan were asked to move to Lobby 2 of the KP Assembly building.

There was a headcount of supporters, with Mahmood Khan elected CM of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 77 votes to Mian Nisar Gul's 33.

Newly-elected Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ghani presided over the proceedings.

Sindh

Murad Ali Shah is announced CM Sindh.

Later, the Sindh Assembly returned Murad Ali Shah to his role as chief minister Sindh.

With 17 women and five minority seats, the PPP has around 97 MPAs in the house.

Shah received all 97 of those votes, against GDA nominee Shahryar Mehr's 61. There was a headcount of supporters.

Punjab

In the Punjab Assembly, the contest today is for the post of the Punjab Assembly speaker between Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) nominee, Chaudhary Pervez Illahi of the PML-Q, and the PML-N's nominee, Iqbal Gujar.

Afterwards, PTI's Dost Mazari and PML-N's Waris Kalo will go head to head for the post of deputy speaker.

A total of 354 MPAs are expected to cast their vote in the election. It will be a close contest as the PTI is expected to get 185 votes, including 10 of the PML-Q, whereas the PML-N is expected to get around 162 votes.

The PPP has said it will boycott today's election in the assembly.

"We will not cast votes for the speaker and deputy speaker," MPA Hassan Murtaza told DawnNewsTV today. "We are not participating [in the election] because of the N-League's attitude towards us," he added.

The voting will be through secret ballot. CCTV cameras have been turned off inside the Assembly to preserve the secrecy of MPAs' votes. The lawmakers are not allowed to take their cellphones to the polling booth.

The process has started after initial sloganeering, protests and counter-protests by the two main parties.

Balochistan

The Balochistan Assembly will also elect its speaker and deputy speaker today.

The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) looks all set to clinch the slot of the speaker of the Balochistan Assembly. It has nominated former chief minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo as its candidate for the post.

Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel is the consensus candidate of BAP, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Awami National Party, Hazara Democratic Party, BNP-Awami and Jamhoori Watan Party for the office of deputy speaker and is likely to win the election.