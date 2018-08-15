DAWN.COM

ECP forms provincial tribunals to redress election-related grievances

Fahad ChaudhryAugust 15, 2018

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced that it has formed 20 special tribunals to address any election-related grievances of the candidates.

The elections regulator, via a notification, stated that high court judges shall be presiding the commissioned tribunals.

A total of four tribunals have been formed for Sindh, three for Balochistan, eight for Punjab, and five for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the notification said.

For the four tribunals in Sindh, Justice Umar Siyal, Justice Yousuf Ali Saeed, Justice Mohammad Shafi Siddiqui, and Justice Khadim Hussain Shaikh — all from the Sindh High Court — have been appointed as heads.

For the three Balochistan tribunals, Justice Hashim Khan Kakar, Justice Abdullah Baloch and Justice Nazeer Ahmed Langove — all judges of the Balochistan High Court — have been appointed as heads.

Lahore High Court's Justice Mamoon Rasheed, Justice Shahid Mubeen, Justice Shahid Jameel Khan, Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem, Justice Mujahid Mustaqeem and Justice Waqas Rauf have been appointed to head each of the eight Punjab tribunals.

Meanwhile, Peshawar High Court's Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Lal Jan Khattak, Justice Muhammad Ghazanfar Khan, Justice Abdul Shakoor Khan and Justice Aijaz Anwar have been chosen to lead each of the five Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tribunals.

The tribunals have been directed to redress all grievances of the election candidates within four months.

