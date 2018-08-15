DAWN.COM

'Form 46 found in tandoors': ECP issues clarification

Fahad ChaudhryUpdated August 15, 2018

Election forms, documents 'found' at Islamabad tandoor. —DawnNewsTV

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued a statement clarifying the 'discovery' of 'election documents' at Islamabad's tandoors (flatbread shops), saying that the material that had been discovered was neither sensitive nor important.

The commission explained that the material — which was being used to wrap naan for customers before it was stumbled on by a reporter — was in fact instructional material which had been provided to schools and colleges for the training of staff tasked with election duties.

The material had been provided in large volumes and the schools it was provided to sold it off after finding no further use for it, the ECP explained.

Read: Elections 101: What is the ECP and what does it do on election day?

The ECP also made clear that the material that is sensitive and important is safely stored in the commission's "strong rooms".

A few days ago, media reports had surfaced sounding the alarm that less than a month after elections had taken place, flatbread sellers in Islamabad were "using" Form 46 and other election material to wrap their bread in.

Comments (7)

Baba
Aug 15, 2018 07:19pm

Purana Pakistan in New bottle

Khan
Aug 15, 2018 07:19pm

ECPs secret recycling initiative must be fully appreciated.

SHAHID SATTAR
Aug 15, 2018 07:22pm

No need to issue clarification. We know that we would like to even get a paisa (yes even a paisa) if it comes without any effort on our part to earn it in some way honestly.

optimist
Aug 15, 2018 07:25pm

ECP is totally inefficient - period. It has made the recent election controversial. It all boils down to nepotism is appointments.

Lahori kid
Aug 15, 2018 07:35pm

ECP wasting the tax payers money?

Harmony-1©
Aug 15, 2018 07:42pm

Fair enough.

Nomi Goraya
Aug 15, 2018 07:48pm

It would have been far better if ECP had not earned huge amount which they have earned by selling these papers and they were disposed off properly

