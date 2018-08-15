Federal government announces three-day holiday for Eidul Azha

The federal government on Wednesday announced a three-day holiday, from August 21 to 23, on account of Eidul Azha.

According to a notification issued by the interior ministry, all governmental offices, banks and educational institutes will remain closed on the aforesaid dates.

This year, Eidul Azha will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 22.

Muslims across the country celebrate the annual festival of Eidul Azha, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Haj pilgrimage to Makkah, and in commemoration of Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to God.

The tradition of Eidul Azha enjoins all Muslims who can afford a sacrifice to do so. To this end, Muslims across the nation purchase livestock such as cows, goats, sheep and camels to sacrifice to commemorate Abraham's sacrifice.