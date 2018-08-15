DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Imran Khan's nomination papers for PM post submitted

Fahad Chaudhry | Nadir GuramaniAugust 15, 2018

Email

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday submitted the nomination papers for Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan's bid for prime minister to the National Assembly secretary on Wednesday.

Rashid, while speaking to the media in Islamabad, said he was Khan's nominator for the post, while Fakhar Imam was the guarantor.

"We submitted the papers for Imran Khan’s nomination," Rashid confirmed.

The AML chief said that Imran Khan would be selected as prime minister on Aug 17 and would be sworn in as prime minister the following day at an oath taking ceremony.

Khan was nominated as the PTI's pick for PM during a meeting of senior party leaders at Banigala, according to spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry.

Meanwhile, the PPP and PML-N have locked horns over the joint opposition's nominee for prime minister.

Although the 11-party opposition alliance, comprising the PML-N, PPP and others, had earlier unanimously accepted PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif as their nominee for the post, PPP's Khursheed Shah told Dawn on Tuesday that the party had reservations over the nomination, which it had conveyed to the PML-N.

But, in what appeared to be a political tactic, he tried to downplay the matter, describing it as "trivial".

He said the PPP was in contact with the PML-N and the issue would be resolved amicably.

PML-N's Mushahid Hussain today dismissed suggestions that the party change their nominee for PM.

"Shahbaz Sharif will remain our nominee," he asserted. "The PPP is now trying to get us to change our nominee after taking votes from us (for the NA speaker and deputy speaker elections)," he claimed.

"If Bilawal is to decide on PML-N matters, then why not give Shahbaz Sharif authority over the PPP's affairs?" he asked. "In the future, we'll make their decisions, and they can make our decisions," he remarked ascerbically.

"Even martial law administrators did not dictate this way," he added.

The PML-N leader went a step further to suggest that the Opposition Leader in the Senate be changed. "The majority party should have its Opposition Leader in the Senate," he said.

"The PPP has talked about changing the Senate chairman. If their decision is not changed, then even the Senate chairman can be changed," he said.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

August 15, 2018

Battle for Ghazni

THE Afghan Taliban attack on Ghazni city is another indication of the increasing disarray inside Afghanistan and US...
August 15, 2018

Police reform

AS Karachi’s newly appointed police chief Amir Ahmed Shaikh said recently after taking up his post, the...
Kiki Challenge furore
Updated August 15, 2018

Kiki Challenge furore

Has NAB nothing better to do than play morality police and make a ridiculous exploit look like a security breach?
Updated August 14, 2018

Miles to go

INDEPENDENCE DAY this year has a special resonance. A new parliament has been seated and the PTI is preparing to...
August 14, 2018

Yemen prisoner abuse

WHERE the impoverished, war-torn country of Yemen is concerned, it appears as if international law and human rights...
August 14, 2018

Go for green

THE seasonal rains under way these days in many parts of the country make it the ideal time to put in some spadework...