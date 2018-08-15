Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana resigns

Days ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of a new prime minister, Governor Punjab Malik Rafique Rajwana on Wednesday announced that he has resigned from his post.

Rajwana shared the news while addressing Lahore High Court Bar Association members on Wednesday. He said that his party's leadership had shown trust in him while appointing him governor Punjab.

He added that he did his best to uphold the trust reposited in him.

"The bar is my home and I have come back home today. I had started my professional life with a black coat, and I take it up once again today," he added.

Rajwana was appointed Governor Punjab in May 2015. The position had been lying vacant since the resignation of Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar in January 2015. Sarwar had later joined the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

Rajwana hails from Multan. Before his appointment as the governor, he had been serving as a senator on a PML-N ticket.

After obtaining a law degree from Punjab University, Rajwana began his career as a judicial officer. He also served as an additional district and sessions judge in the past. He was appointed president of Lahore High Court Bar Association's Multan bench in 1996.

Rajwana was then appointed senator on the seat vacated by former president Rafiq Tarar in 1998. He was appointed senator on a PML-N general seat for the second time in 2012.