Asghar Khan case: SC asks why military court trials of army officials still pending

As the Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday examined progress in implementation of the landmark judgement in the Asghar Khan case, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar said that the court would summon military authorities if the cabinet's decision in the case was not executed.

Retired Air Marshal Asghar Khan had filed a human rights case No. 19 of 1996 in which he accused former army chief retired Gen Mirza Aslam Beg, and former intelligence chief retired Lt Gen Asad Durrani of corrupting the democratic process with money.

The petitioner accused Inter-Services Intelligence of financing politicians in the 1990 elections by dishing out Rs140 million to create the Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI) and prevent Benazir Bhutto’s PPP from winning the polls. The petition was based on an Durrani's affidavit.

Close to 16 years after the petition was filed, the Supreme Court ruled that the 1990 polls had been polluted by giving Rs140 million to a particular group of politicians, thereby depriving people of their right to be represented by their chosen leaders.

In May 2017, PTI had announced its decision to file in the Supreme Court a petition seeking implementation of the orders of the already decided case.

Read more: Re-open Asghar Khan case and you will find your ‘celestial beings’: Imran Khan

CJP Nisar today remarked that the cabinet had decided that the trial of army officers in the case would take place in military courts.

"Why haven’t you acted upon this decision?" the CJP enquired of the Defence Ministry Legal Director Falak Naz, to which the latter responded that they had not yet received a summary in this regard from the Interior Ministry.

Justice Nisar cautioned that if the cabinet's decision was not acted upon, the court would summon military authorities to court instead of Defence Ministry representatives.

"No one is above the law," he warned, ordering that the court’s decision should be acted upon.

The top judge asked Naz when the court would receive a detailed report on implementation, to which the Defence Ministry official asked for four weeks' time.

The court agreed to grant four weeks to the Defence Ministry for preparation of the report and set the next date of the hearing on Sept 15.

The court also ordered the Defence Ministry to provide the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) with the necessary information.

The CJP then turned to FIA Director General Bashir Memon and asked him if politicians had been cooperating with the FIA probe in the case.

In June, the SC issued notices to 21 people. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif; politicians Javed Hashmi and Abida Hussain; and retired Lt Gen Asad Durrani are among the group of politicians and army officials issued legal notices. Officials of National Accountability Bureau and FIA were also issued notices by the court.

Memon told the court that the FIA had spoken to former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Jamali over the telephone, but he had denied receiving any money.

The DG FIA added that Mir Hasil Bizenjo and Humayun Marri, who had been busy with the elections, would now make themselves available to the FIA.