DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PTI MPA visits, apologises to man he slapped earlier during traffic brawl

Dawn.comUpdated August 15, 2018

Email

PTI MPA Imran Ali Shah apologises to man he had physically assaulted. — Photo from PTI Twitter account
PTI MPA Imran Ali Shah apologises to man he had physically assaulted. — Photo from PTI Twitter account

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) official Twitter account on Wednesday retweeted a video of newly-elected MPA Imran Ali Shah apologising to a man he had physically assaulted a day before.

The video, apparently posted by Shah's own account, showed him hugging a man identified as 'Dawood', and looking apologetic. In another tweet, Shah posted pictures with the man as well.

Referring to the incident, the MPA said he "never wanted to take the law in [his] hand (sic), however, it was in a spur of a moment that I momentarily lost my cool and reacted in a way that brought embarrassment to my position, my party and my supporters".

A video of Shah slapping Dawood had gone viral on social media on Tuesday, sparking outrage on social media. The party leadership had taken notice of the incident and issued a show-cause notice to the MPA-elect. Senior party leader Firdous Naqvi had also tweeted that he had launched a probe.

Shah had subsequently posted a video apologising for "hurting anyone's feelings", and insisting that he had only "pushed" the man, even though the clip circulated on the internet had showed him raising his hand and hitting the man multiple times.

Shah further said that he had stepped out of his car after he saw the man "repeatedly hitting a poor man's car" and added that he "could not stand back and watch 'injustice' take place like this".

Meanwhile, Facebook page It's all about Pakistan posted a statement attributed to Dawood's son questioning the writ of the state.

The statement claimed that Dawood was a senior additional director of the Civil Aviation Authority and a friend of both Firdaus Naqvi and Najeeb Haroon, a PTI MNA.

Haroon and Shah were on the same PTI panel (NA-256, PS-129) in the July 25 elections.

The post questioned if Shah would have still visited Dawood and offered an apology "if he was not the friend of Firdous Shamim sahab and Najeeb Haroon sahab".

The post referred to Shah's apology video, saying that even if Dawood had "bumped into another car and that man and my father exchanged some words", he had still not launched a physical attack.

The statement clarified that Dawood did not associate Shah's actions with PTI, but went on to criticise the lack of action by law enforcing authorities.

It also asked users if they would have "accepted the apology" had the man been their father.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Inside the new Assembly

Inside the new Assembly

Imran Khan is now fully in the saddle, though still dependent on disparate groups to run the government.

Opinion

Editorial

August 15, 2018

Battle for Ghazni

THE Afghan Taliban attack on Ghazni city is another indication of the increasing disarray inside Afghanistan and US...
August 15, 2018

Police reform

AS Karachi’s newly appointed police chief Amir Ahmed Shaikh said recently after taking up his post, the...
Kiki Challenge furore
Updated August 15, 2018

Kiki Challenge furore

Has NAB nothing better to do than play morality police and make a ridiculous exploit look like a security breach?
Updated August 14, 2018

Miles to go

INDEPENDENCE DAY this year has a special resonance. A new parliament has been seated and the PTI is preparing to...
August 14, 2018

Yemen prisoner abuse

WHERE the impoverished, war-torn country of Yemen is concerned, it appears as if international law and human rights...
August 14, 2018

Go for green

THE seasonal rains under way these days in many parts of the country make it the ideal time to put in some spadework...