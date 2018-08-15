PTI MPA elect from Multan passes away

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jehangir Tareen on Wednesday tweeted that a party MPA from Multan, Ghulam Abbas Khaaki, had passed away.

"PTI MPA elect Ghulam Abbas Khaaki passed away last night after having faced a major heart attack. His services and struggle for Naya Pakistan can never be forgotten," he wrote.

Khaaki was successful as PTI’s candidate from PP-222 in Multan. According to the results listed on the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) website, Malik Ghulam Abbas defeated PML-N candidate Mehdi Abbas Langah to secure the seat.

In 2016, he was awarded the PTI ticket for by-polls in Multan for NA-153 which he lost to his PML-N opponent.