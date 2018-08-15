Suspect wanted in Raiwind blast case killed in ‘encounter’

SWABI: A suspect, said to be a former employee of the Pakistan Air Force who was wanted in some terrorism cases, was killed in a Count­er-Terrorism Depart­ment raid on his house here on Tuesday.

While the police claimed that the man, Nural Haq, was killed in an exchange of gunfire, his relatives alleged that the CTD team shot him dead despite his surrender.

The relatives and people of the area took his body to Amn Chowk and staged a sit-in.

The protesters dema­nded registration of an FIR against the CTD personnel and urged the chief justice of Pakistan to immediately take suo motu notice of the incident.

The incident took place within the city police station’s jurisdiction when the CTD personnel raided the house of Nural Haq, the deceased, in the Sher­dadkhel Cham area at midnight.

Family members of the deceased alleged that the CTD personnel entered their house and started firing on Nural Haq and picked up one of his brothers, but released him later.

According to IG Mohammad Tahir Khan, it was a joint CTD team from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the deceased was wanted in the Raiwind blast case, which claimed 10 lives on March 10 this year.

City police station SHO Qamar Zaman said that Nural Haq was a retired official of the PAF. He was wanted to the CTD in several cases of terrorist attacks. He was arrested in an attack on former president Pervez Musharraf, but was set free later, the SHO added.

CTD officials said that the raiding team wanted to arrest the accused, but he opened fire on them, injuring one CTD man. Then the CTD team returned fire, killing Nural Haq.

But the family of the deceased said that Nural Haq did not open fire and was ready to surrender, but the CTD personnel shot him dead inside his house.

The locals and relatives took the body to the government high school playground for funeral, but later placed it at Amn Chowk and blocked Swabi-Mardan Road, Swabi-Jehangira Road, Swabi-Topi Road and Maneri-Swabi Road.

Political leaders also joined the protesters and marched towards Amn Chowk. People started pouring in from other areas and the protest turned into a large gathering.

The protest sit-in started at 2pm and continued till late in the night.

Published in Dawn, August 15th, 2018