DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Nawaz celebrates Independence Day with jail inmates

Aamir YasinUpdated August 15, 2018

Email

RAWALPINDI: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday celebrated Independence Day in Adiala jail with other inmates.

“Three cakes weighing 10 pounds each were brought to the jail and the former premier paid for them,” said a jail official.

At the request of some inmates, Mr Sharif cut a cake and made a brief speech, he added.

Mr Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law retired Capt Muhammad Safdar were present at the event. Ms Maryam informed women inmates about the progress the country made during the tenure of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government.

According to the official, the jail inmates took interest when the former prime minister told them about events leading to his government’s decision about conducting nuclear tests in 1998. He said Mr Sharif had also spoken about his family’s struggle after the independence of the country.

Meanwhile, Mr Sharif has expr­essed the resolve to initiate a programme for providing higher education to prisoners in jails across the country, according to a senior PML-N leader.

“In this regard, the Islamic International University’s help will be required,” he told Dawn. There was a plan to provide postgraduate education to interested prisoners and classes for it would be organised inside jails, he added.

Published in Dawn, August 15th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Inside the new Assembly

Inside the new Assembly

Imran Khan is now fully in the saddle, though still dependent on disparate groups to run the government.

Opinion

Editorial

August 15, 2018

Battle for Ghazni

THE Afghan Taliban attack on Ghazni city is another indication of the increasing disarray inside Afghanistan and US...
August 15, 2018

Police reform

AS Karachi’s newly appointed police chief Amir Ahmed Shaikh said recently after taking up his post, the...
Kiki Challenge furore
Updated August 15, 2018

Kiki Challenge furore

Has NAB nothing better to do than play morality police and make a ridiculous exploit look like a security breach?
Updated August 14, 2018

Miles to go

INDEPENDENCE DAY this year has a special resonance. A new parliament has been seated and the PTI is preparing to...
August 14, 2018

Yemen prisoner abuse

WHERE the impoverished, war-torn country of Yemen is concerned, it appears as if international law and human rights...
August 14, 2018

Go for green

THE seasonal rains under way these days in many parts of the country make it the ideal time to put in some spadework...