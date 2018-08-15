President asks ECP to address ‘rigging’ concerns

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Tues­day asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to address concerns being expressed in different circles over alleged “rigging” in the general election.

“If lack of satisfaction is expressed by different circles over the polls, it is the sole responsibility of the election commission to address such concerns to build confidence among electorates that their decisions on the affairs of the state will remain unharmed. It is the only way to fulfil the desire of free, independent, strong and prosperous Pakistan,” said President Hussain while addressing a grand Independence Day ceremony held at the Jinnah Convention Centre.

The function was also attended by caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk, Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, outgoing National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, three services chiefs, notable personalities and foreign dignitaries.

The 71st Independence Day festivities began with special prayers at mosques and flag-hoisting ceremonies at all important public buildings. To mark the day, a 31-gun salute was held in the capital, followed by 21-gun salutes in each of the four provincial capitals.

At the main flag-hoisting ceremony held at the Jinnah Convention Centre, President Hussain said it was quite satisfactory that the whole nation was united on national issues including the electoral reforms to make the process fair and transparent. For that reason, he said, the government and opposition had bestowed unprecedented powers to the ECP. Public participation in the general election proved that the destiny of the motherland would be decided only through vote, he said.

“People of the country are well aware that their real representatives will be those who are elected by them. The actual law will be the law which is enacted by their representatives through honesty, purity and dedication,” he added.

The president said the Independence Day celebrations only weeks after the general election were a reminder that the decisions regarding Pakistan’s fate would be made through vote in the same way as the country had come into being with the people’s will.

Highlighting the issue of Kashmir, the president said Pakistan would continue to provide its political and moral support to resolve the Kashmir issue under UN resolutions. He called upon the international community to raise its voice to get the Kashmiri people their due rights.

Speaking on the occasion, caretaker PM Nasirul Mulk said Aug 14 was a reminder of the epic democratic struggle of our forefathers to secure a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent where they could fashion their lives in accordance with their religious, cultural and social values.

He urged the nation to follow the principles of “unity, faith and discipline” to overcome the current and future challenges and make Pakistan a self-reliant, economically vibrant and a prosperous country.

Meanwhile, the nation celebrated the Independence Day with zeal and enthusiasm. Public and private buildings were decorated with buntings, flags and lights. People flocked to stalls and shops to purchase national flags in different sizes, T-shirts, badges and other merchandise to display their national pride.

