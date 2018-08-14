PTI issues show-cause notice to party lawmaker for 'beating up' Karachi citizen
Hours after a video of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Dr Imran Ali Shah physically attacking a man in Karachi went viral on social media, the party on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to the MPA, saying his actions were “unacceptable”.
The notice says that Shah should present his version "within 24 hours" otherwise he would be referred to the disciplinary committee for appropriate action.
The provincial lawmaker from Karachi's PS-129 constituency was caught on video slapping a man multiple times during a heated argument in the middle of a road in Karachi. The video that went viral showed that Dr Shah was accompanied by his armed guards, who also threatened the man.
After the video drew ire on social media, the PTI lawmaker released a video clarifying his stance regarding the incident. Dr Shah claimed that he was driving by when he saw a man "repeatedly hitting a poor man's car and stopped him".
Dr Shah said that he asked the man to "apologise to the poor man", adding that once people started dispersing "the man abused me and then pushed me".
The PTI lawmaker further claimed that he had only "pushed" the man; however, in the video it is visible that Dr Shah slapped the citizen multiple times.
Dr Shah's armed personal guards surrounded the man who was slapped and stopped him from following Dr Shah, who walked to his car and drove away.
In his clarification video, the PTI leader apologised for "hurting anyone's feelings", but remained adamant that he "could not stand back and watch 'injustice' take place like this".
Dr Shah further clarified that his car was not involved in any accident.
While talking to GeoTV later in the evening, Dr Shah repeated the contents of his video message, but could not properly answer host Shahzeb Khanzada's questions regarding the "unseen poor man" that the PTI leader claimed he was defending.
"The video is incomplete," Dr Shah claimed, adding that he had even "apologised to the man he had slapped".
To this, Khanzada pointed out that the available video evidence didn't support the lawmaker's claim, as he could be seen walking back to his car and driving away "right after slapping the man".
Shortly after the video went viral, PTI's Karachi wing president Dr Firdous Naqvi tweeted that he had seen the recording and was looking into the matter.
Dr Naqvi also said that Dr Shah has been issued a show-cause notice and he will "let everyone know of the future course of action".
Imran Ismail, the PTI's nominee for the post of Sindh governor, while talking to GeoTV said that party chief Imran Khan was "very upset" and "neither he [PTI chief] nor the party condones such behaviour".
Comments (42)
Btw that’s was not just slap it was proper beating!!!
Naya Pakistan?
Dr. Shah should be put behind bars and fined.
Naya Pakistan and old mentality. They are first time MPAs and they think they are now the SHOs !
This guy if living in any civilized world would be arrested by now !
File a police case against him for assault and harassment.
Poor man has a car...sweet.
MPA not even in office yet and already showing their true colours
Welcome to Imran Khan's "Naya Pakistan"....
No road rages please stop it.
Tabdelee a gay?
Good decision taken by pti.it's lesson to others mpa and mna.
He is blatant lier like his leader IK. We demand justice . Let us see what kind of exemlary punishment is given to him for violating law in his hands .
Not at all acceptable by any civilised person. Highly disappointed. Party should teach some manners to thier MPA’s how to behave outside home !
Welcome to Naya Pakistan. He must be told to resign. If not, then this government is only led by words not action.
I was thinking of buying a smaller car due to traffic congestion in Karachi. But I guess it is not a good idea in “Naya Pakistan” because I would be harassed by these kind of people.
The true face of PTI will come out within a few month.
This is a godo response from PTI leadership, however, we want more actions from Imran Khan against MPA Imran Ali Shah and we are hopeful that this will be justified
The PTI anarchy has started even before forming the government. It shows how the Naya Pakistan would look like
Dear future PM Imran Khan,
We require and expect prompt action against PTI Lawmaker's unprofessional and unethical behavior; as justice delayed is justice denied.
This MNA Dr. Imran Ali Shah do you think he is educated, behaving like this in public.. He should be punished severely.
He forgets that he is a servant of the public, and not a King ! Let me see what action PTI will take against him.
This man has ho right to slap another man while his guards surround him. Street justice is not the norm under PTI inshallah. Strict action should be taken against this PTI lawmaker for tarnishing the party's image which we have been working so hard to build.
Get rid of such types. Feudal mentality and lieing as well.
This is not right. He is going to give bad name to PTI. He should be given severe punishment for assulting a citizen.
Imran Ali Shah should be made an example of how justice will be done. He should be made to apologise to the driver at the same place same time in public just like when he slapped the driver.
That's the mindset of anyone with position of power - be it a doctor, parliamentarian or anyone. The power goes over their head!
How can you issue a show cause to a party member for slapping a person when the same party praised Naeem ul Haq for slapping Danyal Aziz on national TV debate.There is something wrong somewhere?
same old tradition continues
Test case for Naya Pakistan
Dr. Sahib should be fully prosecuted according to the law; no apologies to be accepted.
What comes around goes around. Frankly, incitement to violence from top set the tone. Now you cannot expect everyone to climb down as you have won.
Arm guard abusing people ture color of PTI. More is coming
This is again same old vip culture. Sack him and elect someone else.
He should be punished, no matter what.
Another MQM in Karachi. I
As a lawmaker he is supposed to know that he cannot take the law in his own hands.
Cannot beat even if the person abused him. He is MPA not a police man. Even a police man cannot beat a person.
This guy should be quit out of party and punished as per law. Should me made an example.
Dr Sahab this is not PMLN/PPP/JUIF/MQM that you can be abusive to the people you severe.
This Naya pakistan seems more and more like the good ol' pakistan
@Awaz.... You are the worst kind of person spreading hate. Is it Imran's responsibility to teach every Pakistani civility. The party issued a show cause notice within one day that is accountability
Naya Pakistan shoroo ho gya.. show cause notice lol ...