PTI issues show-cause notice to party lawmaker for 'beating up' a citizen in Karachi

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA from Karachi's PS-129 constituency, Dr Imran Ali Shah, has been caught on video slapping a man during a heated argument on a Karachi road, following which the party issued a show-cause notice to him.

In a video that went viral on social media on Tuesday, Dr Shah could be seen slapping a citizen while his armed guards also threatened the man. The video drew much ire on social media, prompting the PTI lawmaker to issue a clarification.

The PTI's provincial lawmaker released a video clarifying his stance regarding the incident. Dr Shah claimed that he was driving by when he saw a man "repeatedly hitting a poor man's car and stopped him".

Dr Shah said that he asked the man to "apologise to the poor man", adding that once the people were dispersing "the man abused me and then pushed me".

The PTI lawmaker further claimed that he had only "pushed" the man; however, in the video it is visible that Dr Shah slapped the citizen multiple times.

Dr Shah's armed personal guards surrounded the person and stopped him from following Dr Shah, as the PTI leader walked to his car and drove away.

In his clarification video, the PTI leader apologised for "hurting anyone's feelings", but remained adamant that he "could not stand back and watch 'injustice' take place like this".

Dr Shah further clarified that his car was not involved in any accident.

Meanwhile, PTI's Karachi wing president Dr Firdous Naqvi tweeted that he had seen the viral video was probing the matter.

Dr Naqvi also said that Dr Shah has been issued a show-cause notice and he will "let everyone know of the future course of action".

While taking to GeoTV, Dr Shah repeated the contents of his video message, but could not properly answer the host's questions regarding the absent "poor man" that the PTI leader claimed he was defending.

"The video is incomplete," Dr Shah claimed, adding that he had even "apologised to the man he had slapped".

To this, show host Shahzeb Khanzada pointed out that the available video evidence didn't support the lawmaker's claim, as he could be seen walking back to his car and driving away "right after slapping the man".

Imran Ismail, the PTI's nominee for the post of Sindh governor, said that the party chief was "very upset" on the matter and "neither he [PTI chief], nor the party condones such behaviour".