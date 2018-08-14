DAWN.COM

PTI issues show-cause notice to party lawmaker for 'beating up' a citizen in Karachi

Dawn.com | Imtiaz AliUpdated August 14, 2018

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA from Karachi's PS-129 constituency, Dr Imran Ali Shah, has been caught on video slapping a man during a heated argument on a Karachi road, following which the party issued a show-cause notice to him.

In a video that went viral on social media on Tuesday, Dr Shah could be seen slapping a citizen while his armed guards also threatened the man. The video drew much ire on social media, prompting the PTI lawmaker to issue a clarification.

The PTI's provincial lawmaker released a video clarifying his stance regarding the incident. Dr Shah claimed that he was driving by when he saw a man "repeatedly hitting a poor man's car and stopped him".

Dr Shah said that he asked the man to "apologise to the poor man", adding that once the people were dispersing "the man abused me and then pushed me".

The PTI lawmaker further claimed that he had only "pushed" the man; however, in the video it is visible that Dr Shah slapped the citizen multiple times.

Dr Shah's armed personal guards surrounded the person and stopped him from following Dr Shah, as the PTI leader walked to his car and drove away.

In his clarification video, the PTI leader apologised for "hurting anyone's feelings", but remained adamant that he "could not stand back and watch 'injustice' take place like this".

Dr Shah further clarified that his car was not involved in any accident.

Meanwhile, PTI's Karachi wing president Dr Firdous Naqvi tweeted that he had seen the viral video was probing the matter.

Dr Naqvi also said that Dr Shah has been issued a show-cause notice and he will "let everyone know of the future course of action".

While taking to GeoTV, Dr Shah repeated the contents of his video message, but could not properly answer the host's questions regarding the absent "poor man" that the PTI leader claimed he was defending.

"The video is incomplete," Dr Shah claimed, adding that he had even "apologised to the man he had slapped".

To this, show host Shahzeb Khanzada pointed out that the available video evidence didn't support the lawmaker's claim, as he could be seen walking back to his car and driving away "right after slapping the man".

Imran Ismail, the PTI's nominee for the post of Sindh governor, said that the party chief was "very upset" on the matter and "neither he [PTI chief], nor the party condones such behaviour".

Reality check
Aug 14, 2018 10:22pm

Btw that’s was not just slap it was proper beating!!!

Umardaud
Aug 14, 2018 10:24pm

Naya Pakistan?

optimist
Aug 14, 2018 10:28pm

Dr. Shah should be put behind bars and fined.

khan
Aug 14, 2018 10:28pm

Naya Pakistan and old mentality. They are first time MPAs and they think they are now the SHOs !

khan USA
Aug 14, 2018 10:29pm

This guy if living in any civilized world would be arrested by now !

Reality
Aug 14, 2018 10:36pm

File a police case against him for assault and harassment.

Khan
Aug 14, 2018 10:48pm

Poor man has a car...sweet.

Ebrahim
Aug 14, 2018 10:49pm

MPA not even in office yet and already showing their true colours

Awaz....
Aug 14, 2018 10:50pm

Welcome to Imran Khan's "Naya Pakistan"....

De facto politician
Aug 14, 2018 10:51pm

No road rages please stop it.

Nauman
Aug 14, 2018 10:52pm

Tabdelee a gay?

Mirza
Aug 14, 2018 10:59pm

Good decision taken by pti.it's lesson to others mpa and mna.

Fact is Fact
Aug 14, 2018 11:02pm

He is blatant lier like his leader IK. We demand justice . Let us see what kind of exemlary punishment is given to him for violating law in his hands .

Mak
Aug 14, 2018 11:03pm

Not at all acceptable by any civilised person. Highly disappointed. Party should teach some manners to thier MPA’s how to behave outside home !

Common Sense
Aug 14, 2018 11:05pm

Welcome to Naya Pakistan. He must be told to resign. If not, then this government is only led by words not action.

Zala
Aug 14, 2018 11:07pm

I was thinking of buying a smaller car due to traffic congestion in Karachi. But I guess it is not a good idea in “Naya Pakistan” because I would be harassed by these kind of people.

Gerry dcunha
Aug 14, 2018 11:08pm

The true face of PTI will come out within a few month.

Sixer From Chakwal
Aug 14, 2018 11:10pm

This is a godo response from PTI leadership, however, we want more actions from Imran Khan against MPA Imran Ali Shah and we are hopeful that this will be justified

Khaja
Aug 14, 2018 11:11pm

The PTI anarchy has started even before forming the government. It shows how the Naya Pakistan would look like

GM
Aug 14, 2018 11:11pm

Dear future PM Imran Khan,

We require and expect prompt action against PTI Lawmaker's unprofessional and unethical behavior; as justice delayed is justice denied.

np
Aug 14, 2018 11:12pm

This MNA Dr. Imran Ali Shah do you think he is educated, behaving like this in public.. He should be punished severely.
He forgets that he is a servant of the public, and not a King ! Let me see what action PTI will take against him.

anonymouseee
Aug 14, 2018 11:12pm

This man has ho right to slap another man while his guards surround him. Street justice is not the norm under PTI inshallah. Strict action should be taken against this PTI lawmaker for tarnishing the party's image which we have been working so hard to build.

Zak
Aug 14, 2018 11:12pm

Get rid of such types. Feudal mentality and lieing as well.

Mubbshar Hasan
Aug 14, 2018 11:13pm

This is not right. He is going to give bad name to PTI. He should be given severe punishment for assulting a citizen.

Bakhti
Aug 14, 2018 11:14pm

Imran Ali Shah should be made an example of how justice will be done. He should be made to apologise to the driver at the same place same time in public just like when he slapped the driver.

Harmony-1©
Aug 14, 2018 11:15pm

That's the mindset of anyone with position of power - be it a doctor, parliamentarian or anyone. The power goes over their head!

F Khan
Aug 14, 2018 11:15pm

How can you issue a show cause to a party member for slapping a person when the same party praised Naeem ul Haq for slapping Danyal Aziz on national TV debate.There is something wrong somewhere?

jani
Aug 14, 2018 11:16pm

same old tradition continues

Omer
Aug 14, 2018 11:17pm

Test case for Naya Pakistan

FY
Aug 14, 2018 11:33pm

Dr. Sahib should be fully prosecuted according to the law; no apologies to be accepted.

Lal khan
Aug 14, 2018 11:41pm

What comes around goes around. Frankly, incitement to violence from top set the tone. Now you cannot expect everyone to climb down as you have won.

Candasuck
Aug 14, 2018 11:42pm

Arm guard abusing people ture color of PTI. More is coming

Ghj
Aug 14, 2018 11:42pm

This is again same old vip culture. Sack him and elect someone else.

jaredlee007
Aug 14, 2018 11:42pm

He should be punished, no matter what.

Optimitic
Aug 14, 2018 11:48pm

Another MQM in Karachi. I

Life
Aug 14, 2018 11:50pm

As a lawmaker he is supposed to know that he cannot take the law in his own hands.

Asghar
Aug 14, 2018 11:53pm

Cannot beat even if the person abused him. He is MPA not a police man. Even a police man cannot beat a person.

Asghar
Aug 14, 2018 11:54pm

This guy should be quit out of party and punished as per law. Should me made an example.

Salman
Aug 14, 2018 11:55pm

Dr Sahab this is not PMLN/PPP/JUIF/MQM that you can be abusive to the people you severe.

Hamid Ali
Aug 14, 2018 11:55pm

This Naya pakistan seems more and more like the good ol' pakistan

Salman
Aug 14, 2018 11:57pm

@Awaz.... You are the worst kind of person spreading hate. Is it Imran's responsibility to teach every Pakistani civility. The party issued a show cause notice within one day that is accountability

Sam Sid
Aug 14, 2018 11:59pm

Naya Pakistan shoroo ho gya.. show cause notice lol ...

