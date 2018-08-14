DAWN.COM

Nomination papers for tomorrow's NA speaker, deputy speaker poll accepted

Nadir GuramaniAugust 14, 2018

The nomination papers of four candidates in the running for the speaker and deputy speaker of the National Assembly were accepted on Tuesday, DawnNewsTV reported.

The poll for the posts of speaker and deputy speaker will be held through secret ballot on August 15.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's Asad Qaisar and PPP's Khursheed Shah submitted their nomination papers for the post of Speaker of the National Assembly, which were accepted by the NA secretary.

PTI's Qasim Suri and Opposition's Asad Mehmood submitted their papers for the post of deputy speaker.

Polling process

  • In the first round, the speaker will be chosen in an NA session chaired by Ayaz Sadiq, the current speaker of NA.

  • The polling will begin once the NA is in session and all votes will be handed out by the NA secretary.

  • No one will be allowed to take a photograph of their vote.

  • Each nominee will choose two polling agents for themselves.

  • Once all the votes have been cast, the speaker will announce that the polling process has concluded.

  • Votes will then be counted in the presence of both candidates and their polling agents.

  • Once the results are compiled, the speaker will proceed to announce the results.

  • The outgoing speaker will then take the incoming speaker's oath.

  • The same process will be repeated to bring in the new deputy speaker.

