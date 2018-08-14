Nomination papers for tomorrow's NA speaker, deputy speaker poll accepted

The nomination papers of four candidates in the running for the speaker and deputy speaker of the National Assembly were accepted on Tuesday, DawnNewsTV reported.

The poll for the posts of speaker and deputy speaker will be held through secret ballot on August 15.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's Asad Qaisar and PPP's Khursheed Shah submitted their nomination papers for the post of Speaker of the National Assembly, which were accepted by the NA secretary.

PTI's Qasim Suri and Opposition's Asad Mehmood submitted their papers for the post of deputy speaker.

Polling process