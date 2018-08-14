In pictures: Smiles, sweets and flags ─ Pakistanis celebrate country's 71st birthday

The festivities officially kicked off last night, with charged youngsters racing through streets on bikes, armed with various patriotic paraphernalia ranging from the ordinary ─ flags and green and white clothing ─ to the novel ─ noisy vuvuzelas.
The day dawned with the usual official functions and ceremonies ─ a 31-gun salute in the capital and 21-gun salutes in the provincial capitals, as well as a major event in Islamabad in which top government functionaries and armed forces' officials took part.
Schools and colleges also organised functions for students, and a rally was held in the capital to mark Independence Day.
Border security forces ─ both on the Indian side at Wagah, and the Afghan side at Torkham ─ exchanged sweets and greetings with each other as a gesture of goodwill.
President Mamnoon Hussain and caretaker PM Nasirul Mulk issued separate messages addressing the nation on Aug 14.
Comments (1)
Beautiful