Fireworks are seen over Karachi as part of Independence Day celebrations on August 14, 2018. - Pakistan on August 14 celebrated its 71st anniversary of the country's independence from British rule. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) — AFP or licensors

In pictures: Smiles, sweets and flags ─ Pakistanis celebrate country's 71st birthday

Major cities have been decked out in bright, colourful lights, creating a cheery and festive atmosphere.
Dawn.comUpdated Aug 14, 2018 06:12pm

Smiles are everywhere and the atmosphere crackles with excitement as Pakistanis across the country celebrate their nation's 71st anniversary of independence.

Major cities have been decked out in bright, colourful lights, creating a cheery and festive atmosphere.

The festivities officially kicked off last night, with charged youngsters racing through streets on bikes, armed with various patriotic paraphernalia ranging from the ordinary ─ flags and green and white clothing ─ to the novel ─ noisy vuvuzelas.

The day dawned with the usual official functions and ceremonies ─ a 31-gun salute in the capital and 21-gun salutes in the provincial capitals, as well as a major event in Islamabad in which top government functionaries and armed forces' officials took part.

Schools and colleges also organised functions for students, and a rally was held in the capital to mark Independence Day.

Border security forces ─ both on the Indian side at Wagah, and the Afghan side at Torkham ─ exchanged sweets and greetings with each other as a gesture of goodwill.

President Mamnoon Hussain and caretaker PM Nasirul Mulk issued separate messages addressing the nation on Aug 14.

Youth ride on a motorbike with a huge national flag during rally to mark the country's Independence Day in Rawalpindi. ─ AP
Pakistan Navy cadets salute during a ceremony at Quaid-i-Azam's mausoleum in Karachi to mark Independence Day. ─ AFP
Pakistan Navy soldiers play the national anthem at the Quaid's mausoleum. ─ AP
University of Karachi students gesture as they celebrate Independence Day. ─ AFP
A girl gets her face painted with the colours of the national flag to celebrate the 72nd Independence Day in Karachi. ─ AP
People dance as they celebrate Independence Day in Karachi. ─ AFP
A man takes a selfie while he with others hang out of a car flying a national flag during a rally to mark the country's Independence Day in Rawalpindi. ─ AP
Students visit the Quaid's mausoleum. ─ AP
People with national flags participate in a rally to mark the country's Independence Day in Rawalpindi. ─ AP
Vendors on motorbikes carry balloons with Independence Day slogans on a highway in Islamabad. ─ AP
Students hold the national flag during a ceremony at the Quaid's mausoleum. ─ AFP
Afghan border security forces presented gifts and sweets to Commandant Khyber Rifles Farrukh Humayun on Independence Day at the Torkham border. ─ Photo courtesy Syed Ali Shah
Wing Commander Bilal presents sweets to Indian Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant Sudeep during a ceremony at the Wagah border. ─ AFP
People with national flags participate in a rally to mark the country's Independence Day in Rawalpindi. ─ AP
Students gather as they attend a ceremony at the Quaid's mausoleum. — AFP
Amir Ahmad Aug 14, 2018 06:21pm

Beautiful

