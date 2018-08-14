Politicians, public figures share messages of hope for Pakistan on Aug 14

As Pakistan celebrates the 71st anniversary of its creation, prominent politicians, sportspeople and activists took to Twitter to share their messages for the nation on its birthday.

Prime minister-in-waiting and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said Aug 14, 2018 filled him with the "greatest optimism".

"I know if we are united in our resolve, we will rise to the challenge and Pakistan will become the great nation envisaged by our Quaid and Iqbal."

PTI's Asad Umar, tipped to be our next finance minister, shared a couplet by poet Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi:

Khuda karay keh meray arz-i-paak per utray

Woh fasl-i-gul jisay andaishah-i-zawal na ho

PTI Spokesman Naeemul Haq asked some important questions: Are we really free from poverty, illiteracy and hate? Let us not forget our fellow Pakistanis who suffer, he said.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif decided to revisit history and pay tribute to "those who sacrificed everything to achieve this country".

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had an inclusive message for the nation, calling for everyone to come together and celebrate the country.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman appreciated the celebrations and festivities in the capital and called for everyone to "work together to build a nation where all citizens have the same rights."

Former Sindh CM Murad Shah called for a more "tolerant, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Pakistan".

Lawyer-activist Jibran Nasir asked everyone to promise to work for a better tomorrow.

AGHS Legal Aid Cell, Asma Jahangir's Law Firm, recalled the outspoken lawyer's words:

"The success of a state is measured by how well it protects its weakest. Asma Jahangir always said 'It will be the people of Pakistan themselves who will bring about change in society because they have had to struggle to fend for themselves at every level'."

"Pakistan was made for people and the state must protect their interests rather than its own at the expense of the people. Let’s embrace diversity, we can’t afford to live in fear of each other. The success of a state is measured by how well it protects its weak."

Malala Yousafzai also tweeted her wishes for Pakistan: "I pray that our country remains peaceful, prosperous and flourishes."

Former cricket captain Wasim Akram had a positive message.

Another ex-cricket captain, Shahid Afridi, had a sensible message for the nation: "Let's all work together and play our parts to make our nation prosper. Change will not come on its own."