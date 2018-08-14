DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Politicians, public figures share messages of hope for Pakistan on Aug 14

Dawn.comAugust 14, 2018

Email

As Pakistan celebrates the 71st anniversary of its creation, prominent politicians, sportspeople and activists took to Twitter to share their messages for the nation on its birthday.

Prime minister-in-waiting and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said Aug 14, 2018 filled him with the "greatest optimism".

"I know if we are united in our resolve, we will rise to the challenge and Pakistan will become the great nation envisaged by our Quaid and Iqbal."

PTI's Asad Umar, tipped to be our next finance minister, shared a couplet by poet Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi:

Khuda karay keh meray arz-i-paak per utray

Woh fasl-i-gul jisay andaishah-i-zawal na ho

PTI Spokesman Naeemul Haq asked some important questions: Are we really free from poverty, illiteracy and hate? Let us not forget our fellow Pakistanis who suffer, he said.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif decided to revisit history and pay tribute to "those who sacrificed everything to achieve this country".

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had an inclusive message for the nation, calling for everyone to come together and celebrate the country.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman appreciated the celebrations and festivities in the capital and called for everyone to "work together to build a nation where all citizens have the same rights."

Former Sindh CM Murad Shah called for a more "tolerant, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Pakistan".

Lawyer-activist Jibran Nasir asked everyone to promise to work for a better tomorrow.

AGHS Legal Aid Cell, Asma Jahangir's Law Firm, recalled the outspoken lawyer's words:

"The success of a state is measured by how well it protects its weakest. Asma Jahangir always said 'It will be the people of Pakistan themselves who will bring about change in society because they have had to struggle to fend for themselves at every level'."

"Pakistan was made for people and the state must protect their interests rather than its own at the expense of the people. Let’s embrace diversity, we can’t afford to live in fear of each other. The success of a state is measured by how well it protects its weak."

Malala Yousafzai also tweeted her wishes for Pakistan: "I pray that our country remains peaceful, prosperous and flourishes."

Former cricket captain Wasim Akram had a positive message.

Another ex-cricket captain, Shahid Afridi, had a sensible message for the nation: "Let's all work together and play our parts to make our nation prosper. Change will not come on its own."

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
TomTom
Aug 14, 2018 04:36pm

"The greatest nation" or a great nation? I worry Imran does not have both feet on the ground.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated August 14, 2018

Miles to go

INDEPENDENCE DAY this year has a special resonance. A new parliament has been seated and the PTI is preparing to...
August 14, 2018

Yemen prisoner abuse

WHERE the impoverished, war-torn country of Yemen is concerned, it appears as if international law and human rights...
August 14, 2018

Go for green

THE seasonal rains under way these days in many parts of the country make it the ideal time to put in some spadework...
Updated August 13, 2018

Disjointed opposition role

WITH the PTI slowly unveiling its choices for the senior posts it has to fill in various governments across the...
Updated August 13, 2018

Jinnah’s words

AUGUST 11 is of particular significance to Pakistan’s minorities. It reminds them of the iconic words spoken by ...
August 13, 2018

China mosque stand-off

A STAND-OFF between the Chinese state and the Muslim community in the country’s Ningxia region threatens to harm...