Billboards celebrating Pakistan's independence day put up in Iran capital

Dawn.com | Ali Akbar | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated August 14, 2018

A billboard celebrating Pakistan's 72nd independence day is see in Tehran. — Photo provided by author
Billboards and banners felicitating Pakistan on its 72nd independence day have been put up across Tehran, the capital of Iran, Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday.

The text in Persian on the billboards, photos of which are available with Dawn.com, congratulates Pakistan on its independence anniversary and depict historical landmarks from the four provinces. The hoardings have been put on highways and bridges across the Iranian city.

According to Radio Pakistan, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has also felicitated the Pakistani nation on the occasion.

A billboard on a flyover in Tehran facilitates Pakistan on its independence day. — Photo provided by author
An ad celebrating Pakistan's independence day is put up on an overhead bridge in Tehran. — Photo provided by author
Pakistan's relations with Iran appear to be on an upward trajectory. In a call to prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani had said that his country's relations with Pakistan are not only that of a neighbour but go deeper as the two countries share the same religious and cultural values.

"We want to develop special trade relations with Iran," Khan had told Rouhani in response, adding that Pakistan wishes to see further improvement in relations on the diplomatic level.

The Iranian president had also extended an invitation to Khan to visit Iran after taking the oath, which was accepted by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief.

Last month, the two countries pledged to further deepen their military cooperation.

Pakistani security officials exchange sweets with Indian, Afghan troops

At Wagah border, Pakistan Rangers officials presented sweets to their counterparts from India's Border Security Force during a ceremony to celebrate Pakistan's independence day.

Pakistan Wing Commander Bilal (4L) presents sweets to Indian BSF Commandant Sudeep (4R) at the India-Pakistan Wagah border post on Tuesday. — AFP
On the western front, Afghan security officials congratulated their Pakistani counterparts. They also presented sweets to Commandant Khyber Rifles Farrukh Humayun.

Afghan officials present sweets to Pakistani security personnel. — Photo by author
US conveys wishes to Pakistan

The United States government has extended best wishes to the Pakistani people on the independence day, besides expressing the desire to work with the Government of Pakistan to advance the shared goals.

"On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I would like to extend my best wishes to the people of Pakistan as they celebrate their independence day," a statement released by the US embassy in Islamabad quoted US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as saying.

He said the relationship between the US and Pakistan has rested on the strong foundation of close ties between their peoples for more than seven decades.

"In the years ahead, we hope to further strengthen these bonds, as we continue to look for opportunities to work with the people and Government of Pakistan to advance our shared goals of security, stability, and prosperity in South Asia," Pompeo added.

British, German envoys issue statements

The British and German ambassadors to Pakistan released video statements on Twitter to felicitate Pakistan on its independence anniversary.

"I want to see Pakistan happy, strong and developed in the future," said German envoy Martin Kobler speaking in Urdu.

Thomas Drew, the British high commissioner to Pakistan, said he has been coming to Pakistan for past 12 years and has lived here for five years.

"I am certain Pakistan's future is very bright and the British government and people will fully support you in making it even better," said Drew, also speaking in Urdu.

Gilgiti Power
Aug 14, 2018 02:22pm

Brilliant by Iran. Kashmir included here. Pakistan Zindabad!

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Aug 14, 2018 02:23pm

Persia is the pride of our heart, land of sacred Imams and land of Cyrus the Great.

Love you Iran.

Human
Aug 14, 2018 02:23pm

Great. Kashmir is Pakistan as shown by Iran. Happy Independence Day people!

Zahid Ali
Aug 14, 2018 02:24pm

Long live Pakistan - Iran friendship.

Hadi
Aug 14, 2018 02:28pm

That is wonderful to see.

Zoraiz Zafar
Aug 14, 2018 02:29pm

Excellent developments! Finally we are ridding our foreign policy of American and Saudi influence.

Hasnain Haque
Aug 14, 2018 02:31pm

Beginning of a new friendship for mutual friendship. Great start.

Hasan
Aug 14, 2018 02:32pm

What a nice gesture, this is how to win hearts lots of love for our Iranian brothers and sisters

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 14, 2018 02:35pm

No doubt, Islamic Republic of Iran is a top trusted friend and brotherly ally of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan since day one. Just for the sake of records and history books, it was Iran who in 1948, presented and recommend the name of it's newly created Eastern border neighbor before the United Nations as a new member. Rest as they say is history.

Zaman Khalid
Aug 14, 2018 02:35pm

Good gesture.

FIDA SAYANI
Aug 14, 2018 02:35pm

Pakistan should be closer to Iran.Time is ripe for an alliance between Pakistan, Iran, Iraq, Syria and Turkey to safeguard the Muslim land from the Zionist and the crusaders. Also the Alliance shoud bring benefit to the people living in these countries mentioned and the neighboring countries.

Nomi Goraya
Aug 14, 2018 02:37pm

Thanks Iran. I really wish that Pakistan and Iran work together closely as both of the countries have one of the best educated youth in the region and both are confronted with more and less same nature of problems.

PAKMAN
Aug 14, 2018 02:40pm

Great to see Iran and Pakistan coming together. I sincerely hope Iran and Saudia make peace, and not play into the hands of our enemies.

A.Durrani
Aug 14, 2018 02:42pm

That's very commendable. I think we should reciprocate in the same spirit.

Asif Kashmiri
Aug 14, 2018 02:44pm

Bravo Pakistan and THANK YOU Iran!!!

Dahar
Aug 14, 2018 02:48pm

Very first time, this gesture may improve good ties between two countries. Thanks Iran..

Ghayur Baig
Aug 14, 2018 02:53pm

This how world takes you when you have honest leadership in the country

Tariq Amir
Aug 14, 2018 02:56pm

Thank you Iran.

SHAHID SATTAR
Aug 14, 2018 03:03pm

Thank you for your good wishes. May we brother countries prosper together against the tyrant regimes of the world and stand united in times of each others' needs. Ameen.

SHAHID SATTAR
Aug 14, 2018 03:05pm

@Dahar History tells us that Iran was the very first country to recognize Pakistan as an independent state in the year 1947.

abbas
Aug 14, 2018 03:11pm

Pak Iran Zindabad

Asim
Aug 14, 2018 03:12pm

Good to see that.

Thank you Iran!

Raja Farhat Abbas
Aug 14, 2018 03:22pm

Thank you my Iranian brothers and sisters from the bottom of my heart..!

Shahid
Aug 14, 2018 03:32pm

Is it time to revive old concept of RCD, this time for real?

Junaid
Aug 14, 2018 03:52pm

30% of Pakistanis share ethnicity with Iran and culturally whole Pakistan is similar to Iran

Junaid
Aug 14, 2018 03:53pm

Thank you Iran for this gesture

