Billboards celebrating Pakistan's independence day put up in Iran capital
Billboards and banners felicitating Pakistan on its 72nd independence day have been put up across Tehran, the capital of Iran, Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday.
The text in Persian on the billboards, photos of which are available with Dawn.com, congratulates Pakistan on its independence anniversary and depict historical landmarks from the four provinces. The hoardings have been put on highways and bridges across the Iranian city.
According to Radio Pakistan, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has also felicitated the Pakistani nation on the occasion.
Pakistan's relations with Iran appear to be on an upward trajectory. In a call to prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani had said that his country's relations with Pakistan are not only that of a neighbour but go deeper as the two countries share the same religious and cultural values.
"We want to develop special trade relations with Iran," Khan had told Rouhani in response, adding that Pakistan wishes to see further improvement in relations on the diplomatic level.
The Iranian president had also extended an invitation to Khan to visit Iran after taking the oath, which was accepted by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief.
Last month, the two countries pledged to further deepen their military cooperation.
Pakistani security officials exchange sweets with Indian, Afghan troops
At Wagah border, Pakistan Rangers officials presented sweets to their counterparts from India's Border Security Force during a ceremony to celebrate Pakistan's independence day.
On the western front, Afghan security officials congratulated their Pakistani counterparts. They also presented sweets to Commandant Khyber Rifles Farrukh Humayun.
US conveys wishes to Pakistan
The United States government has extended best wishes to the Pakistani people on the independence day, besides expressing the desire to work with the Government of Pakistan to advance the shared goals.
"On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I would like to extend my best wishes to the people of Pakistan as they celebrate their independence day," a statement released by the US embassy in Islamabad quoted US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as saying.
He said the relationship between the US and Pakistan has rested on the strong foundation of close ties between their peoples for more than seven decades.
"In the years ahead, we hope to further strengthen these bonds, as we continue to look for opportunities to work with the people and Government of Pakistan to advance our shared goals of security, stability, and prosperity in South Asia," Pompeo added.
British, German envoys issue statements
The British and German ambassadors to Pakistan released video statements on Twitter to felicitate Pakistan on its independence anniversary.
"I want to see Pakistan happy, strong and developed in the future," said German envoy Martin Kobler speaking in Urdu.
Thomas Drew, the British high commissioner to Pakistan, said he has been coming to Pakistan for past 12 years and has lived here for five years.
"I am certain Pakistan's future is very bright and the British government and people will fully support you in making it even better," said Drew, also speaking in Urdu.
Comments (26)
Brilliant by Iran. Kashmir included here. Pakistan Zindabad!
Persia is the pride of our heart, land of sacred Imams and land of Cyrus the Great.
Love you Iran.
Great. Kashmir is Pakistan as shown by Iran. Happy Independence Day people!
Long live Pakistan - Iran friendship.
That is wonderful to see.
Excellent developments! Finally we are ridding our foreign policy of American and Saudi influence.
Beginning of a new friendship for mutual friendship. Great start.
What a nice gesture, this is how to win hearts lots of love for our Iranian brothers and sisters
No doubt, Islamic Republic of Iran is a top trusted friend and brotherly ally of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan since day one. Just for the sake of records and history books, it was Iran who in 1948, presented and recommend the name of it's newly created Eastern border neighbor before the United Nations as a new member. Rest as they say is history.
Good gesture.
Pakistan should be closer to Iran.Time is ripe for an alliance between Pakistan, Iran, Iraq, Syria and Turkey to safeguard the Muslim land from the Zionist and the crusaders. Also the Alliance shoud bring benefit to the people living in these countries mentioned and the neighboring countries.
Thanks Iran. I really wish that Pakistan and Iran work together closely as both of the countries have one of the best educated youth in the region and both are confronted with more and less same nature of problems.
Great to see Iran and Pakistan coming together. I sincerely hope Iran and Saudia make peace, and not play into the hands of our enemies.
That's very commendable. I think we should reciprocate in the same spirit.
Bravo Pakistan and THANK YOU Iran!!!
Very first time, this gesture may improve good ties between two countries. Thanks Iran..
This how world takes you when you have honest leadership in the country
Thank you Iran.
Thank you for your good wishes. May we brother countries prosper together against the tyrant regimes of the world and stand united in times of each others' needs. Ameen.
@Dahar History tells us that Iran was the very first country to recognize Pakistan as an independent state in the year 1947.
Pak Iran Zindabad
Good to see that.
Thank you Iran!
Thank you my Iranian brothers and sisters from the bottom of my heart..!
Is it time to revive old concept of RCD, this time for real?
30% of Pakistanis share ethnicity with Iran and culturally whole Pakistan is similar to Iran
Thank you Iran for this gesture