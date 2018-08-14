Billboards celebrating Pakistan's independence day put up in Iran capital

Billboards and banners felicitating Pakistan on its 72nd independence day have been put up across Tehran, the capital of Iran, Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday.

The text in Persian on the billboards, photos of which are available with Dawn.com, congratulates Pakistan on its independence anniversary and depict historical landmarks from the four provinces. The hoardings have been put on highways and bridges across the Iranian city.

According to Radio Pakistan, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has also felicitated the Pakistani nation on the occasion.

A billboard on a flyover in Tehran facilitates Pakistan on its independence day. — Photo provided by author

An ad celebrating Pakistan's independence day is put up on an overhead bridge in Tehran. — Photo provided by author

Pakistan's relations with Iran appear to be on an upward trajectory. In a call to prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani had said that his country's relations with Pakistan are not only that of a neighbour but go deeper as the two countries share the same religious and cultural values.

"We want to develop special trade relations with Iran," Khan had told Rouhani in response, adding that Pakistan wishes to see further improvement in relations on the diplomatic level.

The Iranian president had also extended an invitation to Khan to visit Iran after taking the oath, which was accepted by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief.

Last month, the two countries pledged to further deepen their military cooperation.

Pakistani security officials exchange sweets with Indian, Afghan troops

At Wagah border, Pakistan Rangers officials presented sweets to their counterparts from India's Border Security Force during a ceremony to celebrate Pakistan's independence day.

Pakistan Wing Commander Bilal (4L) presents sweets to Indian BSF Commandant Sudeep (4R) at the India-Pakistan Wagah border post on Tuesday. — AFP

On the western front, Afghan security officials congratulated their Pakistani counterparts. They also presented sweets to Commandant Khyber Rifles Farrukh Humayun.

Afghan officials present sweets to Pakistani security personnel. — Photo by author

US conveys wishes to Pakistan

The United States government has extended best wishes to the Pakistani people on the independence day, besides expressing the desire to work with the Government of Pakistan to advance the shared goals.

"On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I would like to extend my best wishes to the people of Pakistan as they celebrate their independence day," a statement released by the US embassy in Islamabad quoted US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as saying.

He said the relationship between the US and Pakistan has rested on the strong foundation of close ties between their peoples for more than seven decades.

"In the years ahead, we hope to further strengthen these bonds, as we continue to look for opportunities to work with the people and Government of Pakistan to advance our shared goals of security, stability, and prosperity in South Asia," Pompeo added.

British, German envoys issue statements

The British and German ambassadors to Pakistan released video statements on Twitter to felicitate Pakistan on its independence anniversary.

"I want to see Pakistan happy, strong and developed in the future," said German envoy Martin Kobler speaking in Urdu.

Thomas Drew, the British high commissioner to Pakistan, said he has been coming to Pakistan for past 12 years and has lived here for five years.

"I am certain Pakistan's future is very bright and the British government and people will fully support you in making it even better," said Drew, also speaking in Urdu.