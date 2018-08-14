DAWN.COM

At least 39 injured in Independence Day celebratory firing in Karachi

Imtiaz AliAugust 14, 2018

At least 39 people were injured by stray bullets as Karachiites turned to aerial firing on the eve of the country’s 72nd Independence Day.

A 22-year-old man, Salman, lost his life owing to an explosion of fireworks substance, reported the Karachi Police media cell on Tuesday.

Hospitals across the city treated patients injured in the aerial firing. Among those injured by stray bullets, 15 were brought to Jinnah Hospital and five were brought to Civil Hospital.

The injuries took place in different parts of the city, including North Nazimabad, Korangi and New Karachi areas.

The practice of celebratory firing is common in the city, particularly on occasions like Independence Day and New Years Eve. In December 2017, the Sindh government had imposed a ban on aerial firing as well as one-wheeling and car racing on New Year's eve to prevent any untoward loss of life.

The 14th August celebrations on Tuesday began with a 31-gun salute in the capital, followed by 21-gun salutes in all four provincial capitals.

Comments (4)

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 14, 2018 12:55pm

What a cruel, silly, brutal, fake and stupid joke?

Jai
Aug 14, 2018 12:58pm

What the heck

Osama
Aug 14, 2018 01:15pm

Very sad. Inquiry should be done. This is terrorism against Pakistan

Hassan (Karachi)
Aug 14, 2018 01:28pm

Utter madness. How can aerial firing justify celebration. Has the Police arrested anyone?

Updated August 14, 2018

Miles to go

INDEPENDENCE DAY this year has a special resonance. A new parliament has been seated and the PTI is preparing to...
August 14, 2018

Yemen prisoner abuse

WHERE the impoverished, war-torn country of Yemen is concerned, it appears as if international law and human rights...
August 14, 2018

Go for green

THE seasonal rains under way these days in many parts of the country make it the ideal time to put in some spadework...
Updated August 13, 2018

Disjointed opposition role

WITH the PTI slowly unveiling its choices for the senior posts it has to fill in various governments across the...
Updated August 13, 2018

Jinnah’s words

AUGUST 11 is of particular significance to Pakistan’s minorities. It reminds them of the iconic words spoken by ...
August 13, 2018

China mosque stand-off

A STAND-OFF between the Chinese state and the Muslim community in the country’s Ningxia region threatens to harm...