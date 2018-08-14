At least 39 injured in Independence Day celebratory firing in Karachi

At least 39 people were injured by stray bullets as Karachiites turned to aerial firing on the eve of the country’s 72nd Independence Day.

A 22-year-old man, Salman, lost his life owing to an explosion of fireworks substance, reported the Karachi Police media cell on Tuesday.

Hospitals across the city treated patients injured in the aerial firing. Among those injured by stray bullets, 15 were brought to Jinnah Hospital and five were brought to Civil Hospital.

The injuries took place in different parts of the city, including North Nazimabad, Korangi and New Karachi areas.

The practice of celebratory firing is common in the city, particularly on occasions like Independence Day and New Years Eve. In December 2017, the Sindh government had imposed a ban on aerial firing as well as one-wheeling and car racing on New Year's eve to prevent any untoward loss of life.

The 14th August celebrations on Tuesday began with a 31-gun salute in the capital, followed by 21-gun salutes in all four provincial capitals.