PM-in-waiting borrows waistcoat from NA photographer

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan on Monday borrowed a waistcoat from an employee of the National Assembly before taking a photograph for his official card of the lower house.

Clad in a white shalwar kameez, the PTI chief reached the Parliament House at 9:30am to take oath as member of 15th National Assembly. Before going into the house, Mr Khan was told that his picture was required for the official card and registration as a legislator.

An official of the NA Secretariat told Dawn that before the start of the session it was mandatory for all members to give their picture so that they could be issued the official card. Therefore, Mr Khan was taken to a room in the MNAs lobby for taking the picture.

Usually, MNAs take their official photographs wearing a coat or waistcoat but Mr Khan was dressed in a plain white suit. He therefore asked the official photographer Zafar Sultan to give him his waistcoat.

The photographer pleasantly handed over the waistcoat to Mr Khan which he returned after the picture was taken.

In the social media, Mr Khan’s supporters and fans hailed him for the gesture of simplicity rarely shown by lawmakers.

Mr Khan remained the centre of attention in the lower house of the parliament during the oath taking session. He was carrying prayer beads in his hands.

Published in Dawn, August 14th, 2018