Imran Khan says ready to look into ‘rigging’ allegations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Monday sought all-out support of allied parties in the election of prime minister, speaker and deputy speaker of the National Assembly.

Imran Khan was speaking at a reception he hosted in honour of the parliamentarians of the PTI and allied parties.

He reiterated his promise to open to audit results of all constituencies where the PML-N believes elections were rigged.

Mr Khan thanked all allied parties for their support to the PTI.

“I will give maximum time to parliament and will reply questions of the members,” he said.

Earlier, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said Mr Khan had decided to take minimum security as prime minister.

“Following his commit­ment regarding austerity, Imran Khan has decided to cut down prime minister’s security protocol,” said PTI spokesman Fawad Chaud­hry. He said the protocol of federal ministers would also be reduced.

At present, the Prime Minister Secretariat has 80 vehicles, including 23 bullet-proof cars, and choppers. “Controlling the government’s expenditures is one of the main goals of Imran Khan,” he added.

Meanwhile, Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud telephoned Imran Khan.

It is the second consec­utive day when the Saudi government congrat­ulated Mr Khan on his party’s victory in the elections.

Mr Khan was quoted as saying: “The protection of Harmain Sharifain (Holy places of Makkah and Mad­ina) was a part of our belief.”

He said Saudi Arabia has always helped Pakistan in the time of need.

On this occasion, King Salman said the Saudi government wanted to further strengthen relations with Pakistan.

He invited Mr Khan for a visit to Saudi Arabia which was accepted by the latter.

Talking to reporters, PTI’s vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the PTI believed that the Saudi government would help Pakistan in overcoming the economic crisis. He said Imran Khan has also invited King Salman to visit Pakistan.

Mr Qureshi said his party wanted to take opposition on board on all important nat­ional issues, including eco­nomy.

Published in Dawn, August 14th, 2018