Google tracks your movements, like it or not

APUpdated August 14, 2018

SAN FRANCISCO: Google wants to know where you go so badly that it records your movements even when you explicitly tell it not to.

An investigation found that many Google services on Android devices and iPhones store your location data even if you’ve used a privacy setting that says it will prevent Google from doing so.

Computer-science resear­chers at Princeton confirmed these findings at the AP’s request.

For the most part, Google is upfront about asking permission to use your location information.

An app like Google Maps will remind you to allow access to location if you use it for navigating. If you agree to let it record your location over time, Google Maps will display that history for you in a “timeline” that maps out your daily movements.

Storing your minute-by-minute travels carries privacy risks and has been used by police to determine the location of suspects such as a warrant that police in Raleigh, North Carolina, served on Google last year to find devices near a murder scene.

So the company will let you “pause” a setting called Location History.

Published in Dawn, August 14th, 2018

Teeli Pehlwan
Aug 14, 2018 09:38am

Online privacy is a one big lie.

SyedChaudhryGangaDinKhan
Aug 14, 2018 09:38am

Is this something new?

anees zed
Aug 14, 2018 10:17am

I don't indulge in any illegal, doubtful activities. Let them do it ! I don't care.

