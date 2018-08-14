DAWN.COM

Pakistan marks 71 years of independence

APPUpdated August 14, 2018

Karachi University students celebrate as they rally while holding a large national flag. —AFP
Karachi University students celebrate as they rally while holding a large national flag. —AFP

The Pakistani nation is celebrating the 71st anniversary of independence today with traditional fervour and enthusiasm as several activities are being arranged to mark the occasion.

The day will dawn with 31 gun salute in the federal capital and 21 gun salute in the provincial headquarters. Special prayers will be offered in mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity, and prosperity of the country and for the resolution of the long-standing issue of Kashmir.

Besides, the educational institutions have arranged art exhibitions, declamation contests, national songs competitions and sports competition to mark the celebrations.

The district and local administrations across the country have actively been engaged in planning and execution of programmes to add local colours to the events. Meanwhile, the government buildings have also been illuminated to celebrate the Independence Day.

Citizens are celebrating the festive occasion with fireworks, face-painting, eccentric get-ups, and other fun and games. Public and private buildings as well as streets, bazars and markets have been profusely illuminated.

An illuminated view of Sindh High Court building decorated with lights in connection with 71st Independence Day celebrations. —APP
An illuminated view of Sindh High Court building decorated with lights in connection with 71st Independence Day celebrations. —APP

An illuminated view of Arts Council building in Multan decorated in connection with Independence Day celebrations. —APP
An illuminated view of Arts Council building in Multan decorated in connection with Independence Day celebrations. —APP

An illuminated view of Balochistan High Court building. —APP
An illuminated view of Balochistan High Court building. —APP

Karachi University students celebrate ahead of the upcoming Independence Day in Karachi. —AFP
Karachi University students celebrate ahead of the upcoming Independence Day in Karachi. —AFP

View of an illuminated building on I I Chundrigar road in Karachi on the eve of Independence Day. —Online
View of an illuminated building on I I Chundrigar road in Karachi on the eve of Independence Day. —Online

Illuminated view of KPT Building in Karachi. —Online
Illuminated view of KPT Building in Karachi. —Online

