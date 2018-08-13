Polish tourist's 'Kiki challenge' on PIA aircraft lands national flag carrier in trouble with NAB

The already under criticism Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) faced another set back on Monday when the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) took notice of a promotional video made by the airline in collaboration with a Polish tourist in connection with the Independence Day celebrations on an aircraft of the national flag carrier.

The bureau believed that the woman not only disgraced the national flag by wrapping it around her body but also violated the security codes of the national airlines and the airport.

“We want to know that who allowed the woman to go into an empty aircraft and dance at the airport,” the NAB spokesman told Dawn.

He said the NAB will officially send a letter to the PIA on August 15 to seek its management’s point of view on the issue. “We want to ascertain that who had permitted the women to freely move into a highly-secured runway of the airport.”

The national flag carrier has been criticized for a long for going into ample losses.

Earlier in the day, a video went viral on social media in which PIA had intended to celebrate August 14 in a new style.

In that video, Polish tourist Eva Bianka Zubeck performed the popular ‘Kiki Challenge’ while holding the national flag.

The issue escalated quickly, so much that Zubeck had to issue a clarification within hours of posting the said video.

The NAB ordered probe against the PIA for allegedly disgracing the flag and misuse of the authority.

NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal ordered probe against those who allowed the woman to enter the runway and the plane.

It is pertinent to mention that the national flag carrier had collaborated with the Polish woman for making the Independence Day video.