We will not take dictation from PML-N, PPP: Sirajul Haq

The first signs of weakness in the joint opposition alliance appeared on Monday when Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) emir Sirajul Haq made it clear that Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal's (MMA) JI-aligned voters will not "take dictation" from the PML-N and PPP.

The statement came soon after 328 MNAs took oath in the lower house of parliament, when the JI chief held a press conference to explain his party's role in the MMA and as an opposition party.

"We may be with the opposition but we will not become a part of any dictation from the N-League or the People's Party," Haq said.

His party was once a coalition partner of the last PTI govt in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but it had later joined forces with like-minded religio-political parties to revive the MMA.

"We will follow our own policies," added Haq, who was among the first opposition leaders to say after the July 25 election that the new government should be given a chance.

Haq's fellow MMA leader Fazlur Rehman had recently reportedly said that he would not be celebrating Independence Day due to the alleged rigging of the July 25 polls that handed him a humiliating defeat.

The JI chief today distanced himself from those remarks, saying: "We will celebrate 14th August. If Maulana Fazlur Rehman does not want to then that's his own choice."

Haq also blamed the two main opposition parties for their plight. "Had the PML-N and PPP improved the [electoral] system, the opposition would never have seen this day," he said.

However, he also criticised state institutions, saying: "The good name that the state institutions had made for themselves by maintaining peace has been lessened. They exposed themselves during elections."

Haq then reminded Imran Khan, the PM-in-waiting, that his "test" has now begun.

"We want him to fulfill all the promises he has made to the nation," he said.