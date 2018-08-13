PTI nominates Balochistan MNA Qasim Suri for deputy speaker post

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Monday named Balochistan MNA Qasim Suri as its nominee for the post of National Assembly deputy speaker.

The PTI's nominee for post of NA speaker, Asad Qaiser, announced Suri's nomination at a press conference in Islamabad.

"Qasim Suri is from Balochistan and is a member of the PTI," Qaiser said, adding that he plans to run the day-to-day business of the house diligently and has been in contact with opposition parties in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, Suri said that he was grateful for the opportunity provided to him and that his nomination would help curb the sense of deprivation that the people of Balochistan feel.

"Imran Khan has trusted me and we will try to run the NA in an amicable manner," Suri said.

Earlier today, the first session of the 15th National Assembly ended after 329 members of the Lower House of the parliament took oath following their election in the July 25 countrywide polls.

Outgoing NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq administered oath to the MNAs-elect in the 342-member house, in what is a part of only the second democratic transition in the country's history.

Prime minister-in-waiting and PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other prominent political leaders, including PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari, were among those who took oath today.