DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PTI nominates Balochistan MNA Qasim Suri for deputy speaker post

Dawn.com | Fahad ChaudhryAugust 13, 2018

Email

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Monday named Balochistan MNA Qasim Suri as its nominee for the post of National Assembly deputy speaker.

The PTI's nominee for post of NA speaker, Asad Qaiser, announced Suri's nomination at a press conference in Islamabad.

"Qasim Suri is from Balochistan and is a member of the PTI," Qaiser said, adding that he plans to run the day-to-day business of the house diligently and has been in contact with opposition parties in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, Suri said that he was grateful for the opportunity provided to him and that his nomination would help curb the sense of deprivation that the people of Balochistan feel.

"Imran Khan has trusted me and we will try to run the NA in an amicable manner," Suri said.

Earlier today, the first session of the 15th National Assembly ended after 329 members of the Lower House of the parliament took oath following their election in the July 25 countrywide polls.

Outgoing NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq administered oath to the MNAs-elect in the 342-member house, in what is a part of only the second democratic transition in the country's history.

Prime minister-in-waiting and PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other prominent political leaders, including PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari, were among those who took oath today.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Abdul Khan
Aug 13, 2018 04:21pm

I think this is good nomination from PTI

imran bhatti
Aug 13, 2018 04:31pm

fair play IK

Pakistani1
Aug 13, 2018 04:35pm

Congratulations IK on giving representation to the people of provinces at the national level. Please do not forget the people of Sindh.

Nomi Goraya
Aug 13, 2018 04:36pm

Like Serjani already helped a lot to curb the sense of deprivation of Baluchistan. We need to develop people of province not tick mark to improve CV.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Ire to come

Ire to come

Nature’s adversarial stance will only intensify.

Editorial

Updated August 13, 2018

Disjointed opposition role

WITH the PTI slowly unveiling its choices for the senior posts it has to fill in various governments across the...
Updated August 13, 2018

Jinnah’s words

AUGUST 11 is of particular significance to Pakistan’s minorities. It reminds them of the iconic words spoken by ...
August 13, 2018

China mosque stand-off

A STAND-OFF between the Chinese state and the Muslim community in the country’s Ningxia region threatens to harm...
August 12, 2018

Curbing trade deficit

ONE of the biggest challenges the incoming government will face when it goes about the business of fixing the...
August 12, 2018

Changes in PCB?

AS speculations mount over the fate of Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi, incoming prime minister Imran...