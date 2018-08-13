DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Quetta coal mine incident takes 12 lives, 7 people still trapped inside the mine

Syed Ali ShahUpdated August 13, 2018

Email

Bodies of 10 of the 14 labourers trapped in a coal mine in Quetta's Sanjadi area have been recovered so far following a gas explosion last night — rescue teams told DawnNewsTV on Monday.

In addition to this, five rescue workers who had gone to recover the trapped miners also went missing earlier in the day, two of whom have been found dead, Quetta Commissioner Hashim Ghilzai told DawnNewsTV.

Rescue teams are trying to recover four other coal miners and three rescue workers who are still believed to be trapped in the mine, Ghilzai said. The excavation operation has been underway since yesterday.

Footprints: the graveyard of mines

Following the blast, the Balochistan Provincial Disaster Management Authority had said that the rescue teams were trying to retrieve the trapped miners, but had remained coy about the chances of their survival.

The miners belong to Shangla, Swat and Dir areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Poor working conditions inside coal mines in Balochistan claim the lives of miners on an almost daily basis in Harnai, Sowrange, Dukki, Mach and other parts of the province, but often go unreported.

Coal mining is considered much more hazardous than hard rock mining due to flat-lying rock strata, generally incompetent rock, leakage or explosion of poisonous gases and coal dust, collapsing of mine stopes or general mechanical errors from improper use and malfunctioning of mining equipment.

According to the Pakistan Central Mines Labour Federation, between 100 and 200 labourers die on average in coal mine accidents every year.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 13, 2018 02:46pm

What a grave and great tragedy? INNA LILLA HAY WAA INNA ILLEHEY RAJAYOON.

M. Siddique
Aug 13, 2018 04:57pm

Being a survivor of a coal mine explosion in Sorange, I can relate to the families of the victims. The coal mines remain poorly regulated industry in the country. Inspectorate of mines needs to take firm steps for the safety of mines.

NK
Aug 13, 2018 05:11pm

This is very sad and condemnable, May the all rest in peace.

NK
Aug 13, 2018 05:16pm

Repeatedly we see this that in our country the life of a human bears mo value. In fact a proper and timely life protection and saving system does not exist in urban and rural area, both,

Isra
Aug 13, 2018 06:05pm

Ina Lillahhe wa Ina Alahe Rajeoon. RIP

Aman
Aug 13, 2018 07:11pm

Inna lillahe wa inna elihe rajoon. Your blood is not less important than our brave jawans that are sacrificing their lives on borders everyday.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Ire to come

Ire to come

Nature’s adversarial stance will only intensify.

Editorial

Updated August 13, 2018

Disjointed opposition role

WITH the PTI slowly unveiling its choices for the senior posts it has to fill in various governments across the...
Updated August 13, 2018

Jinnah’s words

AUGUST 11 is of particular significance to Pakistan’s minorities. It reminds them of the iconic words spoken by ...
August 13, 2018

China mosque stand-off

A STAND-OFF between the Chinese state and the Muslim community in the country’s Ningxia region threatens to harm...
August 12, 2018

Curbing trade deficit

ONE of the biggest challenges the incoming government will face when it goes about the business of fixing the...
August 12, 2018

Changes in PCB?

AS speculations mount over the fate of Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi, incoming prime minister Imran...