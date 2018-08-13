DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Bodies of 7 labourers retrieved from coal mine in Quetta: rescue officials

Syed Ali ShahAugust 13, 2018

Email

Bodies of seven of the 14 labourers trapped in a coal mine in Quetta's Sanjadi area have been recovered following a gas explosion last night — rescue teams told DawnNewsTV on Monday.

Rescue teams are trying to recover seven other coal miners who are still believed to be trapped in the mine. The excavation operation has been underway since yesterday.

Footprints: the graveyard of mines

Following the blast, the Balochistan Provincial Disaster Management Authority had said that the rescue teams were trying to retrieve the trapped miners, but had remained coy about the chances of their survival.

The miners belong to Shangla, Swat and Dir areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Poor working conditions inside coal mines in Balochistan claim the lives of miners on an almost daily basis in Harnai, Sowrange, Dukki, Mach and other parts of the province, but often go unreported.

Coal mining is considered much more hazardous than hard rock mining due to flat-lying rock strata, generally incompetent rock, leakage or explosion of poisonous gases and coal dust, collapsing of mine stopes or general mechanical errors from improper use and malfunctioning of mining equipment.

According to the Pakistan Central Mines Labour Federation, between 100 and 200 labourers die on average in coal mine accidents every year.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Ire to come

Ire to come

Nature’s adversarial stance will only intensify.

Editorial

Updated August 13, 2018

Disjointed opposition role

WITH the PTI slowly unveiling its choices for the senior posts it has to fill in various governments across the...
Updated August 13, 2018

Jinnah’s words

AUGUST 11 is of particular significance to Pakistan’s minorities. It reminds them of the iconic words spoken by ...
August 13, 2018

China mosque stand-off

A STAND-OFF between the Chinese state and the Muslim community in the country’s Ningxia region threatens to harm...
August 12, 2018

Curbing trade deficit

ONE of the biggest challenges the incoming government will face when it goes about the business of fixing the...
August 12, 2018

Changes in PCB?

AS speculations mount over the fate of Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi, incoming prime minister Imran...