Imran Khan elected prime minister with 176 votes
PTI Chief Imran Khan has been elected the prime minister of Pakistan, marking the highlight of his 22-year-long political career.
Khan won with 176 seats while his opponent, PML-N's Shahbaz Sharif, secured 96 votes in the polling that took place in the National Assembly on Friday.
As the newly elected speaker of the house, Asad Qaiser, announced the results, the house erupted with chants of "na manzoor" [unacceptable] and "Wazir-e-azam Nawaz Sharif" [PM Nawaz Sharif]. The protests by PML-N leaders continued as the speaker tried to restore order in the house. Khan, in the meantime, sat smiling in his seat, accepting congratulations by his party members.
All MNAs have been summoned in the speaker's chamber by Qaiser, who postponed the session for 15 minutes.
Khan's oath-taking ceremony will take place tomorrow. The former cricketer was tipped as the 'PM-in-waiting' soon after the July 25 polls in which PTI won more seats than other political parties.
The newly elected members of the National Assembly finished casting their votes for the two contenders in the running for the premier post: Imran Khan and Shahbaz Sharif.
According to DawnNewsTV, PML-N leader and former assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq made a last-minute attempt to convince PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari ─ whose party earlier announced it would abstain from voting ─ to support Shahbaz Sharif.
Lawmakers arrive, session starts
The session kicked off around 4:30pm ─ an hour later than expected ─ with all lawmakers seated under the chairmanship of the assembly speaker.
Khan arrived at parliament well ahead of the scheduled polling time. By 3:30pm, Sharif had also arrived at the venue, but did not make an appearance in the assembly until after 4:14pm.
Sharif, flanked by other PML-N MNAs, walked into the House with a black band around his upper arm in protest against alleged rigging in the election.
Despite the PPP's boycott of today's vote, chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also attended the session.
Shahbaz shook hands with both Imran and Bilawal on his way to the benches.
PML-N protests
As the session opened, PML-N's Murtaza Javed Abbasi took strong issue with the manner in which "the sanctity of the house was violated".
"The voting for PM has not even started yet and the sanctity of house is already being violated, we register protest," he said, adding: "The government that was installed by khalai makhlooq has not even taken power yet."
NA Speaker Asad Qaiser attempted to restore order in the house as PML-N leaders voiced their objections to what they alleged was "engineering" in the July 25 polls.
As disturbance rippled through the House, Qaiser warned lawmakers that he would expel anyone who disrupted the session.
Chanting and sloganeering continued as the speaker read out the procedure for election of the prime minister.
He then read out the names of the two nominees: Imran Khan and Shahbaz Sharif.
"Those who wish to vote for Imran Khan, please go to the lobby on my right. Those who wish to vote for Shahbaz Sharif, go to the lobby on my left," he said.
'PM-in-waiting' Khan
After the PTI emerged as the biggest parliamentary party in the wake of the July 25 polls, all 120 of the party's parliamentary committee members rubber-stamped Khan's candidacy for the post of the prime minister.
Read: Imran Khan: Creating the biggest political storm of the year
The PTI had, on its own, bagged 116 NA seats in the election before recruiting nine additional independents, which took its tally to 125.
The party was subsequently allotted 33 reserved seats by the Election Commission of Pakistan last week, which sent its tally to 158.
However, that tally was trimmed as Khan, a winner on five NA seats, kept only his Mianwali seat and vacated the other four. Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Tahir Sadiq also had to leave one of the two NA seats they had bagged each, cutting PTI's lead by six.
PTI Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry had earlier claimed that his party, with the help of its allies, had garnered the support of 180 plus NA members — at least eight more than required for a simple majority and enough to get Khan elected PM in the first poll.
However, PML-Q, a key PTI ally, has also seen its quartet of NA seats reduced by half as their party leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi — a candidate for the Speaker of Punjab Assembly — also vacated both his seats in the lower house of the parliament.
Trouble for Shahbaz
The PTI's perceived struggle in establishing its dominance had offered a glimmer of hope to Shahbaz Sharif — the opposition's joint candidate for the PM's gig.
Related: Alliance unravels as PPP refuses to vote for Shahbaz
The decision to nominate him was made as part of an agreement between the three main opposition parties — the PML-N, PPP and the MMA-P — during an All Parties Conference.
However, less than 24 hours before the election, PPP decided to “abstain” from today’s vote due to refusal of the PML-N to replace its candidate, making the contest a one-sided affair.
Sources told Dawn that using backdoor channels, the PML-N had contacted the PPP leadership many times throughout the day on Thursday, asking it to review its decision in the larger interest of the opposition’s unity — but the PPP refused to reverse its decision.
The eleventh-hour rift and retraction further dented whatever chance the joint opposition had against Khan.
Comments (44)
PTI-PPP NRO. Now it seems Zardari sahibs will not face cases or it will just be a stunt but no serious action against corruption
I believe that PPP has decided to abstain from the voting of Prime minister; or electing Shahbaz Sharif as PM. Hence, the article must be adjusted accordingly.
PML-N's Shahbaz Sharif carries the opposition's hopes despite PPP 'abstaining' from vote. Well, then it's settled. Imran is PM. Some opposition MNAs won't forget to tell him how they threw their votes his way.
Shahbaz Sharif is ugly choice - he should be defeated with huge margin. Even PPP should favour Imran Khan
@M Taimur I will hate this to happen. My opinion is that the body languageof PPP is already predicting thr forthcoming trouble for them in the corruption cases.
@M Taimur PTI don't need support of zardari why NRO ??
Those who thinking. Zardari will get NRO, are in dilemma.
Good Luck ! Your honeymoon period starts now.
Shahbaz Sharif is a bad chapter in history along with his brother and family. He will be defeated and will be sent to jail by NAB soon
Keep dreaming shahbaz! Not a chance in a million years.. People of Pakistan have see what PML-N represents. The arrogance of your brother, nephews and nieces has not gone unnoticed by the people. The party is on its last leg.
IK will be elected as PM even if PPP votes for Shabhaz Sharif. PTI is way ahead than entire opposition so what 'hope' this article is talking about ? Today's voting in NA is just a formality for IK for his years of struggle, dedication and the love of Pakistanis he has received.
AAZ days are numbered.
The election of new PM in the Parliament is only a few hours away, and selection of Imran Khan is imminent - there is no comparison, where IK is honest, diligent and loyal leader and his opponent Shabaz Sharif is hypocrite and mastermind of corrupt mafia. You don't have to be a rocket scientist to spot the difference and this is why, PPP decided not to support SS.
Give Imran Khan and his team a chance and let them take positive actions against financial mess left behind by Nawaz Sharif and his corrupt cronies. I wish IK good luck and sincerely hope, he will take care of general public and proof his critics wrong!
If the results of the election for NA speaker and deputy speaker are anything to go by, IK will be elected PM easily IA
Shabaz was not even worth CM of Punjab. His only qualification was to loot the country like all other Shariffs.,
Thumbs up PPP.
It's one horse race, and yet again, PMLN will have egg on their face, as their dynasty is in danger and will end soon!
@M Taimur As if PML-N government successfully convicted Zardari and put him in prison during its five year term!
Best of lucks Imran
What a suspense!!!
Waiting to see what IK will do as first task in office.
@M Taimur Just read somewhere that Zardari's arrest warrents are issued by court in money laundering case. Your wishful thinking seems to have died with that.
@M Taimur - An NRO is reached when BOTH sides are as corrupt as PPP and PML-N are. PTI needs neither PPP's support nor an NRO.
An impression is being given of PTI-PPP NRO which is entirely false. IK cannot back down from his promises. This will be the end of him and his party. The vultures are still around and waiting for a political death. Nothing is certain that if IK will complete a five-year term in office. He should be very careful about the PPP.
PPP got a NRO PML-N desperately looking for a NRO PTI following instructions like an obedient student Long live democracy in our country
22nd prime minister is not going to be elected by the parliament, he has already been SELECTED BY THEM.
Good luck Khan sb. All the best wishes.
Almost the whole day has gone and they haven’t elected the new PM yet. What time do these lazy prople start their day?
End of chapter of Sharif family in Pakistani politics.
@M Taimur if this happen it will be a disaster for Pakistan. I want AZ to face the proper trial for his corruptions in court of law
A sad day for the people who believe on free and fair election.
A foregone conclusion, IK it will be.
Congratulations Captain! Now get the ball rolling.
There should be no doubt that Imran is not our PM.A new Pakistan will then emerge,Insha AllahThe corruption will be crushed with heavy hand.Pakistan will prosper,there will be no looking back.Imran will lead from the front.
InshAllah, IK will be our PM. Pakistan needs him.
Congratulations to all Pakistanis in particular and PTI / PM-elect mran Khan for a democratical transfer of power to the elected representatives of the people. Except for a few noisy bad apples from PMLN the process seems to have completed smoothly.
Congratulations.....badal Dalo sub kuchhh IK.....change is now imminent
Congratulations to the entire nation!!!
Wish you well Imran Khan and PTI. Congrats to all the well wishers of Pakistan.
PM IK our heartfelt greetings to you. Please promise us that you won't renege on what you have vowed to do for the betterment and prosperity of Pakistan. Pakistan Zindabad !!!
Whether you like it or not, Imran is the PM. Now everyone, irrespective of political affiliation, should support the work towards the Naya Pakistan. Terrorism free, radicalism free, progressive, prosperous, independent, optimistic ,...
i am 48 year old now but feeling exactly like when Pakistan won the 1992 cricket World Cup 26 years ago.
Congratulation to Imran khan and PTI for saving Pakistan from these two corrupt parties who have looted our great country for four decades.
Pmln should have changed its candidate to keep the opposition united as there was no chance of winning for them anyway.
My sincere congratulations to new PM - Imran Khan and I wish him good luck and, may he fulfill his desires and good work he intends to do for general public and sovereignty of the country. Today, 18 August is a bright day for Pakistan and region!