Imran Khan elected prime minister with 176 votes

PTI Chief Imran Khan has been elected the prime minister of Pakistan, marking the highlight of his 22-year-long political career.

Imran Khan smiles moments after being announced as the prime minister-elect. ─ DawnNewsTV

Khan won with 176 seats while his opponent, PML-N's Shahbaz Sharif, secured 96 votes in the polling that took place in the National Assembly on Friday.

As the newly elected speaker of the house, Asad Qaiser, announced the results, the house erupted with chants of "na manzoor" [unacceptable] and "Wazir-e-azam Nawaz Sharif" [PM Nawaz Sharif]. The protests by PML-N leaders continued as the speaker tried to restore order in the house. Khan, in the meantime, sat smiling in his seat, accepting congratulations by his party members.

All MNAs have been summoned in the speaker's chamber by Qaiser, who postponed the session for 15 minutes.

Khan's oath-taking ceremony will take place tomorrow. The former cricketer was tipped as the 'PM-in-waiting' soon after the July 25 polls in which PTI won more seats than other political parties.

Shahbaz Sharif and Imran Khan shake hands before the start of voting. ─ DawnNewsTV

The newly elected members of the National Assembly finished casting their votes for the two contenders in the running for the premier post: Imran Khan and Shahbaz Sharif.

According to DawnNewsTV, PML-N leader and former assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq made a last-minute attempt to convince PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari ─ whose party earlier announced it would abstain from voting ─ to support Shahbaz Sharif.

Lawmakers arrive, session starts

The session kicked off around 4:30pm ─ an hour later than expected ─ with all lawmakers seated under the chairmanship of the assembly speaker.

Khan arrived at parliament well ahead of the scheduled polling time. By 3:30pm, Sharif had also arrived at the venue, but did not make an appearance in the assembly until after 4:14pm.

Sharif, flanked by other PML-N MNAs, walked into the House with a black band around his upper arm in protest against alleged rigging in the election.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari converses with other lawmakers ahead of the vote. ─ DawnNewsTV

Despite the PPP's boycott of today's vote, chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also attended the session.

Shahbaz shook hands with both Imran and Bilawal on his way to the benches.

PML-N protests

As the session opened, PML-N's Murtaza Javed Abbasi took strong issue with the manner in which "the sanctity of the house was violated".

"The voting for PM has not even started yet and the sanctity of house is already being violated, we register protest," he said, adding: "The government that was installed by khalai makhlooq has not even taken power yet."

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser attempted to restore order in the house as PML-N leaders voiced their objections to what they alleged was "engineering" in the July 25 polls.

As disturbance rippled through the House, Qaiser warned lawmakers that he would expel anyone who disrupted the session.

Chanting and sloganeering continued as the speaker read out the procedure for election of the prime minister.

He then read out the names of the two nominees: Imran Khan and Shahbaz Sharif.

"Those who wish to vote for Imran Khan, please go to the lobby on my right. Those who wish to vote for Shahbaz Sharif, go to the lobby on my left," he said.

'PM-in-waiting' Khan

After the PTI emerged as the biggest parliamentary party in the wake of the July 25 polls, all 120 of the party's parliamentary committee members rubber-stamped Khan's candidacy for the post of the prime minister.

The PTI had, on its own, bagged 116 NA seats in the election before recruiting nine additional independents, which took its tally to 125.

The party was subsequently allotted 33 reserved seats by the Election Commission of Pakistan last week, which sent its tally to 158.

However, that tally was trimmed as Khan, a winner on five NA seats, kept only his Mianwali seat and vacated the other four. Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Tahir Sadiq also had to leave one of the two NA seats they had bagged each, cutting PTI's lead by six.

PTI Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry had earlier claimed that his party, with the help of its allies, had garnered the support of 180 plus NA members — at least eight more than required for a simple majority and enough to get Khan elected PM in the first poll.

However, PML-Q, a key PTI ally, has also seen its quartet of NA seats reduced by half as their party leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi — a candidate for the Speaker of Punjab Assembly — also vacated both his seats in the lower house of the parliament.

Trouble for Shahbaz

The PTI's perceived struggle in establishing its dominance had offered a glimmer of hope to Shahbaz Sharif — the opposition's joint candidate for the PM's gig.

The decision to nominate him was made as part of an agreement between the three main opposition parties — the PML-N, PPP and the MMA-P — during an All Parties Conference.

However, less than 24 hours before the election, PPP decided to “abstain” from today’s vote due to refusal of the PML-N to replace its candidate, making the contest a one-sided affair.

Sources told Dawn that using backdoor channels, the PML-N had contacted the PPP leadership many times throughout the day on Thursday, asking it to review its decision in the larger interest of the opposition’s unity — but the PPP refused to reverse its decision.

The eleventh-hour rift and retraction further dented whatever chance the joint opposition had against Khan.