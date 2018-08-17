Imran clean bowls Shahbaz to become PM
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was elected Pakistan's 22nd prime minister on Friday, marking the pinnacle of his 22-year-long political career.
Khan clinched victory with 176 seats while his opponent, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, secured 96 votes in the polling that took place in the National Assembly today.
As the newly elected speaker of the assembly, Asad Qaiser, announced the results, the House erupted with chants of "na manzoor" [unacceptable] and "Wazir-i-azam Nawaz Sharif" [PM Nawaz Sharif]. The protests by PML-N leaders continued nearly all the way through the session despite the speaker's attempts at restoring order in the House.
Khan, in the meantime, sat smiling in his seat, accepting congratulations from his party members.
The speaker had suspended the proceedings of the National Assembly for 15 minutes after the crucial announcement due to the persistent sloganeering of PML-N legislators. Announcing the suspension of proceedings, Assembly Speaker Qaiser asked parliamentary leaders to come to his chamber.
When the session resumed, the speaker asked the PM-elect to address the House as protests — by PML-N — and cheering — by PTI — continued.
'Only Jinnah struggled more than I did'
Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan, in his first speech following his victory, promised "the change that this nation is starving for".
"We have to have strict accountability in this country; the people who looted this country, I promise that I will work against them," he asserted.
"I did not climb on any dictator's shoulders; I reached this place after struggling for 22 years. Only one leader struggled more than me, and that was my hero, Jinnah. Twice every month I will answer to the people during the question-answer session in the assembly."
"The money that was laundered, I will bring it back — the money that should have gone towards health, education, and water, went into people's pockets," said a charged Khan, moving on to address allegations of election rigging.
"I want to ask the people who are yelling here why they didn't investigate the four constituencies that I asked for.
"Why didn't they investigate then? Why didn't they hold people accountable? Why didn't the [PML-N] government take action?"
"When I was asking for investigation, these people accused me of being a planted by the establishment," Khan continued.
"We [government] will cooperate with you [PML-N] even if you want to take your complaints to the Supreme Court. You can make as much noise as you want or even hold a dharna — we will provide you the container and food for it."
Khan's oath-taking ceremony will take place tomorrow.
The former cricketer was tipped as the 'PM-in-waiting' soon after the July 25 polls in which PTI won more seats than other political parties.
'We will hold you accountable'
A visibly disconcerted Shahbaz Sharif then took the microphone, focusing primarily on the allegations of rigging in the July 25 polls.
"Throughout the world, newspapers and outlets are raising accusations of rigging in the general elections," he said.
"This is the worst election in history in terms of rigging; the authorities must act against those responsible."
"What kind of election was this?" he questioned amidst loud chants echoing across the hall.
"The Result Transmission System (RTS) [on the night of July 25] was forcefully shut down. What kind of elections were these that the results were delayed for 48 hours?"
Alleging that 1.6 million votes were rejected, he questioned the discovery of ballot papers from gutters and streets across the country.
The former Punjab chief minister urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to "submit a report before this House" adding that "the clauses that need amendment in the Election Act 2017 must be amended so no one can rob the vote of its sanctity".
He threatened that opposition parties would "take to the streets" if a commission was not formed and justice not served.
Reminding the PM-elect of a promise he had made in his first address to the nation after the July 25 polls, Sharif said: "Khan sahab, you had said that if rigging in 2013 elections would be proven, Nawaz Sharif's government should resign. We will not let you run from this. We will hold you accountable for stealing votes."
Clarifying the party's stance and objectives, he said: "We came here for the sake of democracy and to protect the democratic system. There have been movements in the past and we have always stood by this House."
"No matter what we do, we will not curse this parliament, we will not attack this parliament," he added.
Sharif refused to conclude his speech "in protest" after being silenced by the speaker so that Bilawal Bhutto could also address the House.
'Khan will have to go through us if he continues fanning flames of hate'
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, in his first address to the National Assembly, delivered a measured and mature speech in English.
Although he said it was his "honour to become a part of this house", the 29-year-old criticised the "two biggest parties for creating a ruckus" in the parliament.
He remembered those who lost their lives in terror attacks in Peshawar and Quetta in the run-up to the July 25 polls.
Bilawal said that his party had its reservations over both the pre- and post-polling procedures but still "decided to be a part of this house to support this fragile democracy."
"If it weren't for us Mr Speaker, you wouldn't have your seat and the PM would not have his," he added.
"We would have been facing a constitutional crisis and we must assess what it cost for Khan sahab to get here. We mainstreamed extremism, we compromised on our basic rights, we pitted one Pakistani against another," he continued.
"Our prime minister-elect has promised a 100-day roadmap. I want to see how he creates 10 million jobs, ends poverty."
"I would like to ask Khan sahab ─ who said that he would rather commit suicide than go to the IMF and beg for alms ─ what his plan will be to deal with the economic crisis."
"It is hurtful that Pakistan, which has sacrificed so much in the fight against violent extremism, is seen as a part of the problem and not as part of the solution," he went on.
"I am sure the new government will take the [necessary] steps. However Khan sahab got here, Mr Speaker, he is now the prime minister of this worthy nation."
"I want to remind him that he is not one party's prime minister. He is the prime minister of all Pakistanis ─ even those he called living corpses, the ones he called donkeys, the ones he referred to as sheep and goats."
"As prime minister, I hope Imran Khan will drop the hateful rhetoric. If he continues to fan the flames of hatred, he will have to go through us and he will find us opposing him at every step of the way," he vowed.
"If the prime minister-elect makes constitutional supremacy and human development his priorities, we will stand by his side," he added.
"I congratulate the prime minister-select," he concluded, with his use of the word "select" possibly referring to allegations of poll engineering.
Lawmakers arrive, session begins after delay
The session kicked off around 4:30pm ─ an hour later than expected ─ with all lawmakers seated under the chairmanship of the assembly speaker. The delay was attributed to overcrowding in the press gallery, according to media reports.
Khan arrived at parliament well ahead of the scheduled polling time. By 3:30pm, Sharif had also arrived at the venue, but did not make an appearance in the assembly until after 4:14pm.
Sharif, flanked by other PML-N MNAs, walked into the House with a black band around his upper arm in protest against alleged rigging in the election.
Despite the PPP's boycott of today's vote, chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also in attendance.
Shahbaz shook hands with both Imran and Bilawal on his way to the benches.
PML-N protests
As the session opened, PML-N's Murtaza Javed Abbasi took strong issue with the manner in which "the sanctity of the House was violated".
"The voting for PM has not even started yet and the sanctity of House is already being violated, we register protest," he said, adding: "The government that was installed by khalai makhlooq has not even taken power yet."
NA Speaker Asad Qaiser attempted to restore order in the House as PML-N leaders voiced their objections to what they alleged was "engineering" in the July 25 polls.
As disturbance rippled through the House, Qaiser warned lawmakers that he would expel anyone who disrupted the session.
Chanting and sloganeering continued as the speaker read out the procedure for election of the prime minister and then the names of the two nominees. He directed those voting for Khan to the lobby on his right, and those voting for Sharif to the lobby on his left.
According to DawnNewsTV, PML-N leader and former assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq had made a last-minute attempt to convince PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari ─ whose party earlier announced it would abstain from voting ─ to support Shahbaz Sharif as voting was underway.
After the newly elected MNAs finished casting their votes for the two contenders, a count took place and Khan was announced as the victor.
The two contenders
After the PTI emerged as the biggest parliamentary party in the wake of the July 25 polls, all 120 of the party's parliamentary committee members rubber-stamped Khan's candidacy for the post of the prime minister.
Read: Imran Khan: Creating the biggest political storm of the year
The PTI had, on its own, bagged 116 NA seats in the election before recruiting nine additional independents, which took its tally to 125.
The party was subsequently allotted 33 reserved seats by the Election Commission of Pakistan last week, which sent its tally to 158.
However, that tally was trimmed as Khan, a winner on five NA seats, kept only his Mianwali seat and vacated the other four. Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Tahir Sadiq also had to leave one of the two NA seats they had bagged each, cutting PTI's lead by six.
PTI Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry had earlier claimed that his party, with the help of its allies, had garnered the support of 180 plus NA members — at least eight more than required for a simple majority and enough to get Khan elected PM in the first poll.
However, PML-Q, a key PTI ally, has also seen its quartet of NA seats reduced by half as their party leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi — a candidate for the Speaker of Punjab Assembly — also vacated both his seats in the lower House of the parliament.
Trouble for Shahbaz
The PTI's perceived struggle in establishing its dominance had offered a glimmer of hope to Shahbaz Sharif — the opposition's joint candidate for the PM's gig.
Related: Alliance unravels as PPP refuses to vote for Shahbaz
The decision to nominate him was made as part of an agreement between the three main opposition parties — the PML-N, PPP and the MMA-P — during an All Parties Conference.
However, less than 24 hours before the election, PPP decided to “abstain” from today’s vote due to refusal of the PML-N to replace its candidate, making the contest a one-sided affair.
Sources told Dawn that using backdoor channels, the PML-N had contacted the PPP leadership many times throughout the day on Thursday, asking it to review its decision in the larger interest of the opposition’s unity — but the PPP refused to reverse its decision.
The eleventh-hour rift and retraction further dented whatever chance the joint opposition had against Khan.
Comments (63)
PTI-PPP NRO. Now it seems Zardari sahibs will not face cases or it will just be a stunt but no serious action against corruption
I believe that PPP has decided to abstain from the voting of Prime minister; or electing Shahbaz Sharif as PM. Hence, the article must be adjusted accordingly.
PML-N's Shahbaz Sharif carries the opposition's hopes despite PPP 'abstaining' from vote. Well, then it's settled. Imran is PM. Some opposition MNAs won't forget to tell him how they threw their votes his way.
Shahbaz Sharif is ugly choice - he should be defeated with huge margin. Even PPP should favour Imran Khan
@M Taimur I will hate this to happen. My opinion is that the body languageof PPP is already predicting thr forthcoming trouble for them in the corruption cases.
@M Taimur PTI don't need support of zardari why NRO ??
Those who thinking. Zardari will get NRO, are in dilemma.
Good Luck ! Your honeymoon period starts now.
Shahbaz Sharif is a bad chapter in history along with his brother and family. He will be defeated and will be sent to jail by NAB soon
Keep dreaming shahbaz! Not a chance in a million years.. People of Pakistan have see what PML-N represents. The arrogance of your brother, nephews and nieces has not gone unnoticed by the people. The party is on its last leg.
IK will be elected as PM even if PPP votes for Shabhaz Sharif. PTI is way ahead than entire opposition so what 'hope' this article is talking about ? Today's voting in NA is just a formality for IK for his years of struggle, dedication and the love of Pakistanis he has received.
AAZ days are numbered.
The election of new PM in the Parliament is only a few hours away, and selection of Imran Khan is imminent - there is no comparison, where IK is honest, diligent and loyal leader and his opponent Shabaz Sharif is hypocrite and mastermind of corrupt mafia. You don't have to be a rocket scientist to spot the difference and this is why, PPP decided not to support SS.
Give Imran Khan and his team a chance and let them take positive actions against financial mess left behind by Nawaz Sharif and his corrupt cronies. I wish IK good luck and sincerely hope, he will take care of general public and proof his critics wrong!
If the results of the election for NA speaker and deputy speaker are anything to go by, IK will be elected PM easily IA
Shabaz was not even worth CM of Punjab. His only qualification was to loot the country like all other Shariffs.,
Thumbs up PPP.
It's one horse race, and yet again, PMLN will have egg on their face, as their dynasty is in danger and will end soon!
@M Taimur As if PML-N government successfully convicted Zardari and put him in prison during its five year term!
Best of lucks Imran
What a suspense!!!
Waiting to see what IK will do as first task in office.
@M Taimur Just read somewhere that Zardari's arrest warrents are issued by court in money laundering case. Your wishful thinking seems to have died with that.
@M Taimur - An NRO is reached when BOTH sides are as corrupt as PPP and PML-N are. PTI needs neither PPP's support nor an NRO.
An impression is being given of PTI-PPP NRO which is entirely false. IK cannot back down from his promises. This will be the end of him and his party. The vultures are still around and waiting for a political death. Nothing is certain that if IK will complete a five-year term in office. He should be very careful about the PPP.
PPP got a NRO PML-N desperately looking for a NRO PTI following instructions like an obedient student Long live democracy in our country
22nd prime minister is not going to be elected by the parliament, he has already been SELECTED BY THEM.
Good luck Khan sb. All the best wishes.
Almost the whole day has gone and they haven’t elected the new PM yet. What time do these lazy prople start their day?
End of chapter of Sharif family in Pakistani politics.
@M Taimur if this happen it will be a disaster for Pakistan. I want AZ to face the proper trial for his corruptions in court of law
A sad day for the people who believe on free and fair election.
A foregone conclusion, IK it will be.
Congratulations Captain! Now get the ball rolling.
There should be no doubt that Imran is not our PM.A new Pakistan will then emerge,Insha AllahThe corruption will be crushed with heavy hand.Pakistan will prosper,there will be no looking back.Imran will lead from the front.
InshAllah, IK will be our PM. Pakistan needs him.
Congratulations to all Pakistanis in particular and PTI / PM-elect mran Khan for a democratical transfer of power to the elected representatives of the people. Except for a few noisy bad apples from PMLN the process seems to have completed smoothly.
Congratulations.....badal Dalo sub kuchhh IK.....change is now imminent
Congratulations to the entire nation!!!
Wish you well Imran Khan and PTI. Congrats to all the well wishers of Pakistan.
PM IK our heartfelt greetings to you. Please promise us that you won't renege on what you have vowed to do for the betterment and prosperity of Pakistan. Pakistan Zindabad !!!
Whether you like it or not, Imran is the PM. Now everyone, irrespective of political affiliation, should support the work towards the Naya Pakistan. Terrorism free, radicalism free, progressive, prosperous, independent, optimistic ,...
i am 48 year old now but feeling exactly like when Pakistan won the 1992 cricket World Cup 26 years ago.
Congratulation to Imran khan and PTI for saving Pakistan from these two corrupt parties who have looted our great country for four decades.
Pmln should have changed its candidate to keep the opposition united as there was no chance of winning for them anyway.
My sincere congratulations to new PM - Imran Khan and I wish him good luck and, may he fulfill his desires and good work he intends to do for general public and sovereignty of the country. Today, 18 August is a bright day for Pakistan and region!
@RUMI And a great day for everyone who is against money laundering, corruption and fake trust deeds!
Great nation, Great Country, Great Khan, IMRAN KHAN.
Only gave Pakistanis some prideful moments when everyone else was sadistic.
Mabrook, Alf Mabrook. This is just the beginning of "change" that PTI and it's top leader has been struggling for since last 22 years. Let's wait and see what happens next?
Congratulation to Imran Khan for a well deserved victory.The whole nation of suppressed masses wishes him the best.Everyone knows this was one of the fairest elections in Pakistan history.As far as PML-N protesting the elections please allow them mourning and grieving period as their reign of Loot Khasoot and Chori Chakari is being buried .
@M Taimur
I hope not
Congrats. Finally a dream of IK comes true. But unfortunately the road taken by Kaptan was not a walk to remember. Pyrhic victory of PTI is marred by doubts raised by independent media.Tighten your seat belts. Bumpy road ahead......
Congratulations Imran Khan !!!
Totally unexpected!!!
Congrats Pakistan. Your good days are coming
What surprises me the most is that as to why and how Shehbaz Sharif had contested against none but Imran and that too when PTI headed by Imran had won maximum seats in National Assembly? The day when election concluded, it has been found out that PTI has earned more seats than PML (N) to which Shehbaz belongs to very well proved in quite crystal clear terms without any shadow of doubt that quite naturally many independents will tilt towards majority winning PTI and this is what exactly happened. Then many belonging to other smaller parties also announced to side with Imran. To my understanding each and every one including Shehbaz has self-respect which must be guarded to kept intact than losing but very much regretfully lust of power overpowered Shehbaz to the extent that right before election, during election and after election he had been not only claiming but also boasting of that power will remain with PML (N) in Center and Punjab but it did not happen alike and instead PTI will rule now drowning PML(N) at least for 5 years if not more. It really pained me to see Shehbaz being so humiliated both in Punjab and Islamabad and I wish he should not have ruined himself in this manner. Prudence must prevail over sentiments to be honest. Done and done and cannot be undone. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi / zaidi.formerdiplomat@hotmail.com
Alhamdolillah! After 22 years of immence struggle and selfless sacrifice, My hero has finally broken the shackles of status quo to become PM. Our prayers and best wishes are with Imran Khan and PTI. Salaam to naya Pakistan.
Good riddance! The sunset of PML-N has finally been formalized tonight. Congratulations to Imran Khan, his forefront election campaigner Sheikh Rashid and all those who struggled to save Pakistan from the previous corrupt regimes. Tomorrow will start with a firm hope, trust and confidence.
Congratulations, Pakistan. Congratulations, Imran Khan.
Sowing the seeds of Naya Pakistan. Happy Independence Day. Let's PLOW the road.
So happy.
@Jamil it was the time
Congratulations to Imran khan and the people of Pakistan. A new day has dawn. Hopefully, a new Pakistan will emerge where people will be served through good governance, transparency and accountability. The nation needs to stand behind the newly elected PM and strengthen his hands to serve them and the country with honesty, integrity and humility.
Congratulations! Mr. Prime minister
Things to do:
Above all, less talk more action.
Good luck!
Congratulations The Nation