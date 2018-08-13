328 MNAs sworn in to 15th National Assembly
The first session of the 15th National Assembly ended on Monday after 328 members of the lower house of the parliament took oath following their election in the July 25 countrywide polls. Earlier, it was reported that 329 lawmakers would take oath but MNA Sahabzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan from Jhang was unable to attend the session.
Outgoing NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq administered the oath to the MNAs-elect in the 342-member house, in what is a part of only the second democratic transition in the country's history.
Prime minister-in-waiting and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and other prominent political leaders, including PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari, were present in the assembly for the oath-taking.
TV footage showed the PTI chief shaking hands and posing for a photo with Bilawal, who is entering NA for his maiden term.
The session commenced with the MNAs-elect standing up for the national anthem. This was followed by the recitation of the Holy Quran.
The speaker then read out the procedure for the election of the new speaker and deputy speaker.
The MNAs-elect then stood up as Sadiq administered the oath of office to them. The MNAs were then asked to proceed to the speaker's desk to sign the roll of members. Being first in the alphabetical order, PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari was the first to be called to sign the roll.
After completion of the swearing-in ceremony, the speaker prorogued the NA session until 10am on August 15, when the new speaker and deputy speaker of the assembly will be elected. The nomination papers for the same will be submitted by noon tomorrow.
Strict security measures were taken to avoid any untoward incident during the proceedings and irrelevant persons had been barred from entering the house.
Sessions were also held in the provincial assemblies of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, where MPAs-elect took oath of office. The oath-taking ceremony for MPAs-elect of Punjab Assembly will take place on August 15.
The PTI has already nominated former speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Asad Qaiser for the office of NA speaker and he would face Syed Khursheed Shah of the PPP, a joint candidate of the 11-party alliance, Pakistan Alliance for Free and Fair Elections.
Similarly, PTI chairman Imran Khan will be contesting against PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif for the office of the prime minister.
KP Assembly takes oath
A session was held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, where 111 MPAs took oath in the 124-member house.
PML-N MPA-elect Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha, who was nominated by KP Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra as the presiding officer, administered the oath to the new members of the provincial assembly.
Members of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, PPP and Awami National Party, who were wearing black bands on their arms, staged a symbolic walkout during the oath-taking over the terrorist violence that preceded the July 25 elections. They re-entered the assembly after the walkout and were administered the oath separately.
The session was subsequently adjourned indefinitely.
Sindh MPAs take oath
Outgoing Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani administered the oath to 165 MPAs-elect of the Sindh Assembly in Urdu, Sindhi and English.
The session was adjourned after all members signed the roll of members.
Apart from 38 reserved seats for women and religious minorities, the provincial legislature has 130 general seats.
The Election Commission of Pakistan has notified the results of 127 seats as the results of two constituencies are still awaited, while the election on PS-87 (Malir-I) was not held because of the death of a contestant.
Balochistan MPAs take oath
Outgoing speaker Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani administered the oath to 60 incoming members of the 11th Balochistan Assembly.
Four MPAs, including Mir Naseebullah Marri, took oath as a lawmaker for the first time.
The members also offered fateha for the people slain in terrorist incidents in the province in the run-up to the elections.
Sanaullah Zehri, who was elected as an MPA for the seventh time, did not turn up for the oath-taking ceremony.
The speaker adjourned the session after the oath-taking of the newly elected members.
Composition of new NA
After the issuance of notifications of the returned candidates on the reserved seats for women and minorities by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday, the PTI has 158 members in the National Assembly.
The PTI's tally has reached 158 members after the joining of nine independents and bagging 33 seats reserved for women and minorities.
Out of the 60 reserved women seats, the PTI has clinched 28, followed by the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) with 16 seats, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) nine seats, Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA) two seats and one seat each by Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Balochistan National Party (BNP), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q).
Similarly, out of the 10 reserved seats for minorities, the PTI has won five, followed by two each by the PPP and PML-N and one by the MMA.
If the votes of the PTI and its allied parties are counted, the total comes to 184 in the house of 339. In addition to this, four independent MNAs-elect are also poised to support the PTI and, therefore, the total number of the members belonging to the PTI and its allies comes to 188. But the PTI will still not be facing a weak opposition as the strength of its arch-rival PML-N and its allies also comes to 151.
The PML-N with 82 seats is the largest party in the opposition group, followed by PPP (53 seats); MMA (15 seats) and ANP (one seat).
SC allows notification of NA-215 poll to be issued
Also on Monday, the Supreme Court suspended a Sindh High Court order restraining the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from notifying the results pertaining to the unofficially declared winner of NA-215 Sanghar-I.
A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar allowed the commission to issue the notification of victory of PPP's candidate Naveed Dero
The high court had issued the restraining order on a petition filed by Grand Democratic Alliance candidate Khuda Bux Rajar.
With additional reporting by Haseeb Bhatti in Islamabad.
Comments (48)
Sanctity of an oath is more important than merely an oath. it is not the oath that makes us believe the man...It is the man the oath... good luck...
It is sad that leaders and members of PTI, PMLN, PPP and others were not wearing Pakistan flag pin for oath taking and especially Independence Day tomorrow.
What a joke. A complete fixed match. A number of PMLN candidates changed their loyalty because they were threatened . Beside the huge pre poll rigging, the results were stopped where the PTI candidates was losing, when the results came out they were the winner. Imran Khan in his victory speech promised the opposition that they can request for any recount. What a coincidence his own opponent asked for recount, When Imran Khan's vote starting diminishing in the recount he approached the supreme court in haste and requested them to stop the recount. So unjust to the right candidate who lost because of such rigging. Who cares who is taking oath today!
Wish you Good Luck Imran Khan!!!
An other peaceful transition of power in the process. This right here shows the maturity of the people of Pakistan, it shows that despite our differences, problems and issues the country is single minded focused on peace and democratic development.
The dream will come true, when a really popular genuine people's leader will be our PM ,,,,
A great moment, we wish this assembly will resolve the real issues of the peoples of Pakistan
Democracy has certainly some drawbacks like where is the accountability portion in oarh. And what about the appearance of almost the same faces again and again. There's hardly any question about their previous performance. This country is a heaven for these lucky people who enjoy all facilities at the cost of public money.
Let see how new members will run next 5 yrs. Finger cross on the betterment of Pakistan and for its people prosperous future.
Welcome to the club and the main clubhouse. Keep it up and hang on tough.
@Suchbaath
Agree, they need to wear the lepel with pride.
"PTI chairman Imran Khan will be contesting against PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif for the office of the prime minister".. what does this mean? I thought IK is taking his oath on the 18th as the PM of Pak ???
@Suchbaath Very good point - not just Pak pin, also ‘national dress’. Get rid of suit-jacket-tie.
The final nail on coffin of the PMLN. They are finished after all. Now the process of recovering looted money should be expedited.
Congratulations to all members for taking oath, and let's hope they will sincerely fulfil their duties and take positive steps for the prosperity, integrity and sovereignty of the country. In essence, democracy must continue without corrupt mafia and black sheep of our society - this is the only way that will make our country politically, financially and socially strong and stable!
After the fomalities, nicities and polite greetings, expect the chaos to ensue in the Parliament as each sides fights for its turf. I expect PML-N and PPP will be first to take out the daggers against each other, if for no other reasons, than to blame each other for the rise of the their arch nemeis PTI to power and new laws that will wipe out corruption and these political leaders's careers for good.
What happened to Zardari? Seems he needs another shot.
@RUMI You will keep on crying for the next 5 years.
@RUMI You speak for most Pakistanis today.
@RUMI Absolutely!
@RUMI I honestly don't know what your point is?.
@RUMI: Totally agree with you. Remember those days when each and every election in Pakistan was free and fair. Pakistan was prosperous back then and people from across the world were applying for Pakistani immigration each year in large numbers. Oh wait a minute, that never happened!! Let's move on and let the country move forward.
@RUMI same thing happened during 2013 election but no one bat an eye except for PTI supporters. Usman dar was winning but lost at the last moment. And supreme court also rejected his application of recount
@RUMI - As usual, I find your comments negative, biased and anti democracy. It seems you are paid crony of corrupt mafia to continue maligning our honorable army and judiciary, and I say to you that grow up, be imperial, positive and act like a loyal and patriotic citizen, otherwise, shut up and don't post your personal grievances and deliberately confuse public. We don't want disgraceful people like you in our country - just go away and join your masterminds elsewhere!
@Suchbaath: It would have been nice but may the need of the hour is to focus on the bigger picture.
@RUMI Stop negativity, it is not time, move forward. World is moving forward and you are still dancing on old tunes.
I'm a die-hard PML N supporter! But to be honest to myself! This is the first time I felt that a PM is taking oath from his heart, not from the tongue only. My support for N has vanished. I hope to see Naya Pakistan by 2023 iA. Hoping for the BEST.......
PPP should be shrink to nawabshah and larkkana party in sindh , ppp must forget now any space in punjab for 2-3 decades
@Rumi keep on crying
@Taimoor : I wish they cry for the rest of their lives........
@RUMI : Take a life bro. These elections were 1000 times free and fair as compared to the one in 2013. This time more people are satisfied with the results. Don't try to malign your country.
@Moona - you must be joking, as vast majority of people have rejected corrupt mafia headed by Nawaz Sharif - this is the ground reality that people like you should accept and stop mourning and shredding crocodile's tears!
You're talking like that ur eye witness of all the proceedings you mentioned, Grow up, ppl of Pakistan rejected them@RUMI
@Moona Not really. Definitely not for me.
@RUMI Actually when the RTS failed, PTI were leading in polling stations counted so far. But please don’t let facts get in the way of your whinging.
MashaAllah, Congratulations Pakistan
i am happy for sheedi
MashaAllah
@Suchbaath not necessary
@RUMI what jock?? what are you talking about did you forget 2013 election when PTI almost win and what happened in the midnight next day morning PMLN was the winner
@RUMI You are absolutely wrong. Relax and let Pakistan prosper
Best of wishes to democracy in Pakistan, prosperity of people, elimination of corruption and heralding of a new era free of corruption, terrorism, bigotry and nepotism, and introduction of equal opportunity and justice for all.
@RUMI cry me a river!
@RUMI Let the good start roll
@RUMI let it be fixed. When Nawaz sharif is fixing the results no one says anything, give Imran Khan a chance
Congratulations to all the newly elected MNAs of Pakistan. I hope they would now truly work for the prosperity and progress of Pakistan. And I hope that handshakes among party leaders will lead them to good working relationship within and outside the parliament.
@Rumi ,loud &clear ,what world also says!!!
It is not the oath that makes us believe the man, but the man the oath,