DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

2 miners killed, 12 trapped due to explosion in coal mine near Quetta

Syed Ali ShahUpdated August 12, 2018

Email

At least 2 miners were killed while a dozen others are trapped following a gas explosion inside a coal mine in Quetta's Sanjadi area on Sunday evening, DawnNewsTV reported.

According to Balochistan Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), rescuers have so far recovered the bodies of two miners and are currently trying to retrieve the miners trapped inside the coal mine. However, nothing can be said about their chances of survival.

Balochistan’s Chief Inspector of Mines Iftikhar Ahmed is present at the site to monitor the rescue work.

Editorial: No protection for coal miners

Bakht Nawab, an official of coal miners association in Balochistan told DawnNewsTV, that the “chances of their survival were bleak”.

The trapped miners belong to Shangla, Swat and Dir areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Poor working conditions inside coal mines in Balochistan claim the lives of miners on an almost daily basis in Harnai, Sowrange, Dukki, Mach and other parts of the province, but often go unreported.

Also read: Worth the wage?

Coal mining is considered much more hazardous than hard rock mining due to flat-lying rock strata, generally incompetent rock, leakage or explosion of poisonous gases and coal dust, collapsing of mine stopes or general mechanical errors from improper use and malfunctioning of mining equipment.

According to the Pakistan Central Mines Labour Federation (PCMLF), between 100 and 200 labourers die on average in coal mine accidents every year.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

August 12, 2018

Curbing trade deficit

ONE of the biggest challenges the incoming government will face when it goes about the business of fixing the...
August 12, 2018

Changes in PCB?

AS speculations mount over the fate of Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi, incoming prime minister Imran...
August 11, 2018

‘Poll rigging’ probe

SHAHBAZ Sharif has demanded that a parliamentary commission be created to inquire into the allegations of a number ...
August 11, 2018

Unending child rape

SEVEN months have elapsed since the rape and murder of little Zainab triggered national horror. Seven months in ...
Updated August 11, 2018

Why take sides?

IT is a dispute that Pakistan can and should have stayed out of, or at the very least waded into sensibly and with...