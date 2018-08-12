Bilawal terms withdrawal of security from ex-PM Gilani a 'criminal act'

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday took notice of withdrawal of security of former premier Yousuf Raza Gilani by the caretaker government and described it as a “criminal act”.

In a statement, the PPP chairman asked the caretaker government to clarify as to whom it intends to facilitate by withdrawing security from Gilani and whether the government is aware that the ex-PM's family has been under threat from terrorists.

Bilawal pointed out that Ali Haider Gilani and Shahbaz Taseer had been abducted and taken hostage due to such criminal negligence in the past, adding that withdrawal of official security was tantamount to giving it in writing that “government would be held responsible if anything happens to him [Gilani] or his family”.

Editorial: Withdrawal of police security

The PPP chairman said that the public should know who took the decision to withdraw security from political leaders, and asked whether such steps were being taken on the whims of incoming leaders.

Bilawal said that following the murders of Haroon Bilour, Siraj Raisani and their companions, the government should have been more concerned about the matter.

He demanded that security of Yousuf Raza Gilani and the entire political leadership of the country should be ensured without any delinquency.