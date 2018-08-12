DAWN.COM

Five Karachi traffic police officials suspended over suspected corruption

Imtiaz AliAugust 12, 2018

Sindh Inspector General (IG) of Police Amjad Javed Saleemi on Sunday suspended five traffic police officials over suspected involvement in corruption and ordered an inquiry against them, said a police spokesperson on Sunday.

The officers who were immediately suspended over their suspected involvement in corruption included Gulzar-e-Hijri Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jafar Abbas, Malir DSP Ameenur Rehman, Reader to DSP Gulzar-e-Hijri Sub-Inspector Muhammad Saeed, and two constables.

The provincial police chief took this decision after receiving a report from the Karachi deputy inspector general (DIG) of traffic police to this effect.

The inquiry against them will be conducted by the Internal Accountability Branch (IAB) which was set up on August 9 by IGP Saleemi to hold policemen accountable over charges of corruption and misuse of powers.

The branch will be led by an additional inspector general of police (AIG) and comprise two senior police officers from each range of Sindh for the accountability of policemen.

Located at the Central Police Office in Karachi, the branch will work under the chairmanship of the Sindh IGP while the AIG will monitor it.

The provincial police chief has nominated AIG Dr Aftab Pathan as head of the newly established branch.

