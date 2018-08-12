DAWN.COM

List of MNAs elected on reserved seats for women, minorities

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated August 12, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday notified members of the National Assembly elected on reserved seats for women and minorities.

The following is the province-wise list of women elec­t­ed on reserved seats from various political parties.

Punjab: Dr Shireen Maz­ari, Munaza Hassan, Anda­leeb Abbas, Asma Hadeed, Aliya Hamza Malik, Javaria Zafar, Kanwal Shauzab, Dr Seemin Abdul Rehman Bokhari, Sobia Kamal Khan, Nousheen Hamid, Rubina Jamil, Maliha Ali Bokhari, Fauzia Behram, Rukhsana Naveed, Tashfeen Safdar and Wajiha Akram of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

Tahira Aurangzeb, Shai­sata Pervez, Ayesha Rajab Ali, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Kiran Imran Dar, Romina Khursheed Alam, Mussarat Asif Khawaja, Zeb Jafar, Samina Matloob, Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Seema Mohiyuddin and Maiza Hameed of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Hina Rabbani Khar of the Pakistan Peoples Party and Farrukh Khan of PML-Quaid.

Sindh: Shagufta Jumm­ani, Shazia Marri, Musarrat Naz Baloch, Shahida Rehmani, Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto, Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro and Shamim Ara Panhwar of the PPP.

Syma Nadeem, Ghazala Saifi, Nuzhat Pathan and Nusrat Wahid of the PTI.

Kishwar Zehra of the Muttahida Qaumi Move­ment and Saira Bano of the Grand Democratic Alliance.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Nafeesa Inayatullah Khattak, Sajida Begum, Noreen Farooq, Shandana Gulzar, Uzma Riaz and Zile Huma of the PTI.

Shahida Begum of the Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal and Begum Tahira Bukhari of the PML-N.

Balochistan: Aliya Kamran of the MMA, Rubina Irfan of the Balochistan Awami Party, Shahnaz Naseer Baloch of the Balochistan National Party and Munawara Bibi Baloch of PTI.

Minorities: Lal Chand, Shunila Ruth, Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Jai Parkash and Jamshed Thomas of the PTI. Dr Darshan and Kesoo Mai Kheeal Das of the PML-N. Ramesh Lal and Naveed Aamir of the PPP and James Iqbal of the MMA.

Published in Dawn, August 12th, 2018

