PTI nominates Sheikh for opposition leader in Sindh PA

KARACHI: Pakistan Teh­reek-i-Insaf on Saturday nom­inated Haleem Adil Sheikh as its candidate for leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, who within hours of the anno­uncement won support from party allies Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Grand Democratic Alliance.

After the party decision, Mr Sheikh met leaders of the MQM and GDA at their offices, who pledged to support the PTI leader unconditionally. At the MQM-Pakistan’s office, Mr Sheikh said that the Sindh Assembly would experience the strongest opposition it had seen over the last 15 years.

“We want this partnership and understanding to continue at the provincial level as well,” he said.

“I am grateful to the leadership of MQM-Pakistan and GDA, who came up with supportive and positive reactions. I have already met Pir Pagara and other leaders of GDA. This alliance would be for the betterment of Sindh and democracy,” the PTI leader said.

Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hasan of the MQM-P said that the decision to support Mr She­ikh was continuation of his party’s long-term partnership with the PTI. He said that despite reservations over the results of election 2018 in Karachi, the MQM-P had joined hands with the PTI for the betterment of Karachi and urban Sindh.

