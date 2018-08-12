PTI chief picks economy aide as team takes shape

THE Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has decided to appoint Imran Ismail as governor of Sindh.

ISLAMABAD: With the incoming government of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) gradually taking shape, party chairman Imran Khan on Saturday gave approval to a couple of more appointments after a meeting with his would-be future aides.

Prominent businessmen Aqeel Karim Dhedi and Abdul Razzaq Dawood called on Imran Khan. Former Inspector General of Police and ex-tax ombudsman Shoaib Suddle also met the PTI chairman.

According to an official announcement, Mr Dawood will be appointed adviser to the prime minister on economic affairs.

Shahbaz, Bilawal to be invited to PM’s oath-taking ceremony

Shah Mehmood Qureshi is likely to be chosen as the minister for foreign affairs.

The party also decided to appoint Imran Ismail as governor of Sindh. It was also decided that Imran Khan will retain his National Assembly seat from Mianwali and vacate NA seats he won from Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Bannu.

The PTI will invite Pakistan Muslim League-N president Shahbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to the oath-taking ceremony of Imran Khan as prime minister. In this connection, PTI leaders Shafqat Mehmood, Asad Qaiser and Fawad Chaudhry will meet opposition party leaders on Sunday.

“We will also assure them that their grievances regarding alleged rigging in the July 25 general elections will be addressed,” PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry told Dawn.

Media reports said the PTI had decided to appoint Shah Farman as governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, there was no official confirmation.

Sources in the party said PTI leader Shireen Mazari was also eyeing the ministry of foreign affairs, but Imran Khan insisted that Mr Qureshi would be the most suitable person for the slot.

Arif Alvi was also said to be annoyed and he did not attend the party meeting at Banigala on Friday. It was learnt earlier that Mr Alvi and Shafqat Mehmood were being considered for the post of National Assembly speaker but Asad Qaiser was nominated as PTI candidate for the post. It is expected that Mr Alvi will be made president as the term of President Mamnoon Hussain will end next month.

Shehryar Afridi was eyeing the post of NA deputy speaker, but after the nomination of Asad Qaiser as speaker it will be difficult for the PTI to nominate another leader from KP for a key position.

The post of deputy speaker may be given to Munazza Hassan.

Insiders said Imran Khan had decided to appoint Babar Awan as the prime minister’s adviser on law and justice despite opposition within the party.

Talking to media, PTI leader Imran Ismail, who has been nominated as governor of Sindh, said he would make efforts to take all parties of the province on board, especially the Muttahida Qaumi Movement and the Grand Democratic Alliance.

Talking to media persons, Fawad Chaudhry said Imran Khan will nominate a party leader for the office of chief minister of Punjab in the next 48 hours. In this connection a meeting of PTI Punjab will be held on Aug 15 at Banigala.

