PTI's NA tally up to 158 as it bags 33 reserved seats

Fahad ChaudhryUpdated August 11, 2018

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) have been allotted 33 of the total 70 National Assembly seats reserved for women and minorities, taking the party's total in the lower house of the parliament to 158 — just 14 shy of the number required for simple majority.

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Saturday distributed the reserved seats among the parties as per the quotas that their respective electoral performances commanded.

As expected, the PTI emerged as the biggest beneficiary after the distribution, thanks to the 116 seats its candidates had won themselves and the nine independents whom it had later recruited.

In all, the Imran Khan-led party was allotted 16 reserved seats for women from Punjab, four from Sindh, seven from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one from Balochistan.

The party, which looks set to form its government in the Centre, also bagged five of the total 10 seats reserved for non-Muslims. Of the rest of the five, two have been given to the PML-N, two to PPP and one to MMA.

The PML-N, meanwhile, has added 15 reserved seats for women from Punjab and just one from KP, which, when added to their two non-Muslim seats, brings their total gains to 18.

Their total in the NA now stands at 82.

PPPP, meanwhile, have added a total of nine women's seats and the two aforementioned non-Muslims seats to their 42 general seats. They now have 53 seats in the lower house.

KHURRAM
Aug 11, 2018 10:26pm

While PTI has 158 seats, its headcount will be 152 on Monday at the time of oath taking ceremony. Imran can keep 1 seat and has to resign from 4 seats, similarly two other MNAs are elected from multiple seats.

Khalil abbasi
Aug 11, 2018 10:32pm

Independence Day of Pakistan gains momentum as the Nation foresights a great change in people's life with PTI Chief assuming the charge of Country's premier.

Nothing being like anticipation, even unforeseen disillusionment should lurk behind the bush. Let's not spoil the pleasure of dreaming utopia, so what if realities differ. If it is a willing suspension of disbelief, it is still high order literature.

JJ
Aug 11, 2018 10:37pm

congrats!!

sajed syed
Aug 11, 2018 10:58pm

IK and PTI will be an utter disappointment.

The euphoria will be over soon and people will regret voting for him

Just Saying
Aug 11, 2018 11:00pm

This is good news, now perhaps he can work on something else, such as the IMF loan or the FATF gray list.

Syed Chishti
Aug 11, 2018 11:00pm

Great stride for PTI. Good luck!!!

Zeeshan
Aug 11, 2018 11:10pm

PTI keeps winning!

Zia Uddin
Aug 11, 2018 11:14pm

What a boy!

