PTI nominates Imran Ismail as Governor of Sindh

Fahad ChaudhryUpdated August 11, 2018

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Saturday finalised the name of Imran Ismail as the Governor of Sindh after party chairman Imran Khan formally sanctioned his name, DawnNewsTV reported.

"After God, I am thankful to Imran Khan for being nominated the governor," Ismail said following the sanctioning of his candidacy by his namesake. "I have been given a massive responsibility. I will take all the parties together and move forward."

Ismail said that the PTI and MQM-led opposition in Sindh will field their candidates for all the major positions, including the chief minister, speaker and deputy speaker.

"The name of the opposition leader has been decided," he said. "For the rest, we are consulting with MQM and GDA."

When asked if he would reside in the Governor House, Ismail said: "We will follow the party policy. The expenses of Governor House will be reduced."

Most of PTI's 22 seats provincial seats were won in urban centres, but Ismail said that as the governor of the entire province, "urban and rural areas will be equal for me".

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Skkk
Aug 11, 2018 08:47pm

A decent person and longtime PTI member.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 11, 2018 08:50pm

Welcome to the club and the provincial clubhouse of Sindh, Islamic Republic of Pakistan Keep it up and hang on tough.

Harmony-1©
Aug 11, 2018 08:59pm

A strong person like him is a perfect foil for Zardari government there.

Zulfi
Aug 11, 2018 08:59pm

Good choice

He comes across as a decent hardworking individual. Hope he can do something good for the province

