PTI nominates Imran Ismail as Governor of Sindh
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Saturday finalised the name of Imran Ismail as the Governor of Sindh after party chairman Imran Khan formally sanctioned his name, DawnNewsTV reported.
"After God, I am thankful to Imran Khan for being nominated the governor," Ismail said following the sanctioning of his candidacy by his namesake. "I have been given a massive responsibility. I will take all the parties together and move forward."
Ismail said that the PTI and MQM-led opposition in Sindh will field their candidates for all the major positions, including the chief minister, speaker and deputy speaker.
"The name of the opposition leader has been decided," he said. "For the rest, we are consulting with MQM and GDA."
When asked if he would reside in the Governor House, Ismail said: "We will follow the party policy. The expenses of Governor House will be reduced."
Most of PTI's 22 seats provincial seats were won in urban centres, but Ismail said that as the governor of the entire province, "urban and rural areas will be equal for me".
For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today
Comments (4)
A decent person and longtime PTI member.
Welcome to the club and the provincial clubhouse of Sindh, Islamic Republic of Pakistan Keep it up and hang on tough.
A strong person like him is a perfect foil for Zardari government there.
Good choice
He comes across as a decent hardworking individual. Hope he can do something good for the province