LHC forms election tribunals

Rana BilalAugust 11, 2018

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday formed tribunals to address the petitions filed by elections candidates in the aftermath of the July 25 polls.

Nine judges of the LHC circuit have been appointed to hear election-related disputes.

Four judges — including Justice Mamoonur Rasid Sheikh, Justice Tariq Abbasi, Justice Shahid Jameel Khan and Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal — will take the principle seats in the tribunals.

Three judges from the LHC's Multan bench will hear cases there. These include Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem, Justice Mujahid Mustakeem Ahmed and Justice Tariq Iftikhar Ahmed.

Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti will be working as the election tribunal in Bahawalpur, while the Rawalpindi election tribunal will be run by Justice Mirza Waqas.

The tribunals were formed after LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali's approval

