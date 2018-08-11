Abbasi, Sattar among former MNAs evicted from Parliament Lodges

Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad police on Saturday launched an operation to free Parliament Lodges from former members of the parliament who were illegally dwelling in the government-owned facility, DawnNewsTV reported.

According to the authorities' list, 119 ex-lawmakers were illegally occupying the lodges, of which 30 have been evicted.

CDA today managed to free up the lodges allotted to former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former MQM-P convener Farooq Sattar, former federal minister Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao as well as Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai.

Malik Asad Sikandar, Bilal Virk, Raza Hayat Hiraj and Syed Ali Hasan Gilani's governmental residences have also been evicted.

However, Tallal Chaudhry and Abid Sher Ali — both PML-N politicians who lost their seats in last month's polls — have not yet vacated the lodges that were allotted to them when they were still members of the parliament.

All the former parliamentarians, who had not been re-elected in the recently held elections, were given a deadline of July 31 to vacate their lodges.