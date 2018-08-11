DAWN.COM

Shah, Durrani set to reprise CM and Speaker's roles in Sindh

Imtiaz AliUpdated August 11, 2018

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday nominated Murad Ali Shah for the Sindh chief minister's job and Agha Siraj Durrani for the Speaker's role, according to a party spokesperson.

With PPP having bagged an overwhelming majority in Sindh in the July 25 polls, both Shah and Durrani could be set to reprise the roles they also had in the previous provincial government.

Meanwhile, the party's choice for the Sindh Assembly's deputy speaker is Rehana Leghari.

Shah had first taken up the top ministerial job in Sindh on July 29, 2016 when he was chosen by PPP as Qaim Ali Shah's successor.

He also had little trouble fending off Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's Khurram Sher Zaman in the provincial legislature's voting session, as he had secured 88 votes as compared to the opposition candidate's three.

While the overall number of PPP's seats in the Sindh assembly has gone down from 91 in 2013 to 74 this time around, it is still likely to be enough for Shah and Durrani to secure another term in the office.

