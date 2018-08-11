Mithi: 7 infants dead after breakout of virus, malnutrition

At least seven infants in Mithi have lost their lives in the past two days as a result of an outbreak of viral diseases amidst a malnutrition crisis, sources at the Mithi Civil Hospital told Dawn on Saturday.

According to hospital sources, with the death of these children, the overall death toll in Mithi has risen to 393 in the current year alone.

Over 70 children have also been admitted to six health facilities in the district. According to local health officials, these children are suffering from various infections.

The desert region has been facing drought-like situations due to lower and more erratic rainfall this year.

The people of the district have already demanded that the Sindh government declare the region as drought-hit and start an emergency relief exercise to provide respite to Tharis, who have started to migrate with their livestock to areas closer to barrages.