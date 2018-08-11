ECP asks candidates to forfeit extra national and provincial seats

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Saturday reminded candidates elected to more than one national or provincial assembly seat to resign from all other seats except the one they wish to retain.

The commission's notification states that under Article 223 (3) of the Constitution, all holders of multiple seats in the NA or the provincial assemblies will have to tender their resignations before they take their oath of membership for the national and provincial assemblies.

The resignations have to be addressed to the chief election commissioner and have to either be submitted in person or through "authorised agents" to the ECP Secretariat in Islamabad.

The first session of the National Assembly has been called on August 13. In case of provincial assemblies, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh Assemblies will hold heir first sessions on August 13 while the Punjab Assembly's first session will take place on August 15. The first session of the Balochistan Assembly has yet to be called.