DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

ECP asks candidates to forfeit extra national and provincial seats

Fahad ChaudhryAugust 11, 2018

Email

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Saturday reminded candidates elected to more than one national or provincial assembly seat to resign from all other seats except the one they wish to retain.

The commission's notification states that under Article 223 (3) of the Constitution, all holders of multiple seats in the NA or the provincial assemblies will have to tender their resignations before they take their oath of membership for the national and provincial assemblies.

The resignations have to be addressed to the chief election commissioner and have to either be submitted in person or through "authorised agents" to the ECP Secretariat in Islamabad.

The first session of the National Assembly has been called on August 13. In case of provincial assemblies, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh Assemblies will hold heir first sessions on August 13 while the Punjab Assembly's first session will take place on August 15. The first session of the Balochistan Assembly has yet to be called.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

ELECTIONS 2018
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

August 11, 2018

‘Poll rigging’ probe

SHAHBAZ Sharif has demanded that a parliamentary commission be created to inquire into the allegations of a number ...
August 11, 2018

Unending child rape

SEVEN months have elapsed since the rape and murder of little Zainab triggered national horror. Seven months in ...
Updated August 11, 2018

Why take sides?

IT is a dispute that Pakistan can and should have stayed out of, or at the very least waded into sensibly and with...
Updated August 10, 2018

Parliamentary behaviour

AMIDST the serious allegations that the democratic process in the country has suffered setbacks and has been...
Updated August 10, 2018

CPEC indignation

A RECENT angry statement issued by the government about “media reports questioning the viability of CPEC” has...
August 10, 2018

Fuel additives

SIX months of wrangling have elapsed and now finally the government is ready to roll out a plan to phase out...